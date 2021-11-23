Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have long established themselves as the King and Queen of Oversharing when it comes to their sex lives, both as a couple and extra-maritally. It didn’t seem like the two of them could reveal anymore about themselves, but then Will released a new memoir, and he’s reaching a whole new level of putting it all out there.

In a new excerpt from Will, the former Fresh of Prince of Bel-Air star opens up about being cheated on by his first girlfriend and responding to the infidelity by having so much sex that he couldn’t have an orgasm without gagging. Once again, thanks for… sharing? Via Buzzfeed:

“Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie,” he writes. “But over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena.” Shockingly, Will reveals that engaging in so much sexual intercourse eventually led to him developing a “psychosomatic reaction” to having an orgasm. “I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm,” he writes. “It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit,” he adds.

Obviously, Will got over his issues and eventually found Jada. According to his memoir, the two spent four months doing nothing but drinking and, well, each other.

“I was going to satisfy this woman sexually, or I was going to die trying,” Will writes while amazingly not producing an itemized list of every single orgasm. You know he and Jada might have one.

