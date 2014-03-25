Ridley Scott's Big Secret Project For 2016 Is A Sequel To A Prequel

20th Century Fox recently slated a mystery Ridley Scott film for March 4th, 2016 and tonight it was revealed that the secret project is in fact the sequel to Prometheus. Scott is currently working on Exodus, but that hasn’t stopped the folks at Fox from shuffling writers around and planning a date for a second, sure to disappoint, trip into space. From The Wrap:
After working with Ridley Scott on a new Blade Runner movie, veteran scribe Michael Green has been hired to rewrite the untitled “Prometheus” sequel for 20th Century Fox, TheWrap has learned.
Jack Paglen (Transcendence) wrote the original draft of the screenplay.
Multiple sources have told TheWrap that the “Untitled Ridley Scott Project” that 20th Century Fox announced it will release in March 2016 is Prometheus 2, although the film may not ultimately use that title. An insider told TheWrap that production is scheduled to start this fall, after Scott has delivered his Moses movie Exodus to Fox.
Things that make me uneasy in this quote are the words “new Blade Runner” and the idea that anyone would believe that Prometheus 2 is going to be the title of the next movie. Also if you read on into the article, you’ll find that folks are still trying to say that Prometheus was a prequel to Alien.
I think that’s the portion that bothers me the most about Prometheus and made it a let down as a film. There were certainly a lot of holes and confusing bits throughout, but it was still a lovely movie. The lack of a concrete Alien connection, utilizing nothing by weak allusions and hints instead, really enhanced all the smaller problems throughout the movie and killed it for folks like me.
There’s no Damon Lindelof to beat up on this time though, which could be good and bad. Good because if he truly was the problem from the last movie, he needs to be gone. Bad because it means that it might not be his fault and we’d all have to eat crow.
What would constitute a “concrete Alien connection”? Anyway, the other credit they mentioned for this guy in the article I read was Green Lantern. I gather that does not bode well. But I’m down for them taking another crack at this story, anyway.
When I say that, mostly I guess I mean a full on connection to Alien. Not some half measure, “it has some DNA” sort of thing. I like it, I own it, but I can’t say I’m not disappointed by it.
I think if it just either decided to have full on Alien stuff in it or decided to leave it all on the cutting room floor, we’d be far better off with the movie.
Yeah, I’ll agree with that. I didn’t understand why they were so tentative with that stuff. Was it a legal thing or what?
I don’t see how it could be legal, but you never know. Maybe something with Giger?
Prometheus sucked because it introduced all this cool interesting philosophical ish and had a great look to it, but then became a shitty horror movie featuring SCIENTISTS making super dumb fucking horror movie cliche decisions. I don’t know if that was an attempt to recapture the horror elements of the first Alien, but it killed the whole thing and made me never want to watch it again (even though it was playing on Cable a buttload recently).
At least they still have the Assbender for the sequel, but I don’t think that’s enough to salvage it.
I think Aaron Paul sums up my feelings rather perfectly in this gif:
There’s still plenty of time for Lindelof to come aboard and compeletely ruin this. Wasn’t part of the problem with the first one was that Lindelof came on near the end of production, and more or less rewrote it so it would have tons of nods to Alien?
Prometheus sucked so hard. I don’t care how pretty it was to look at. All of the scientists seemed to be DeVry University graduates. It was so badly cliche ridden, with pretty much everyone making the worst choices in every situation, the main scientist was a hard core religious person, looking for god, and the captain of the ship was the smartest guy in the room. I’m also fairly sure that the android was wasn’t programmed to experiment with humans or do whatever the eff he felt like, that he was acting out of self interest; but who would really know with that script?
Fasspenis was as interested in his origin and the nature of his existence as the humans were. I think you missed a pretty big point.
If the sequel is about the Michael Fassbender android’s rapping, breakdancing, wisecracking head, hey, sign me up.
Prometheus reminded me of Sunshine. A slightly more philosophical movie to start, that disappointed when it turned into an absurd monster movie. I give Prometheus points because at least there was an expectation that the monster movie was coming.
Prometheus was awesome suck it bitches
And stunning in 3D.
But where there be a spherical space ship that rolls and chases after the protagonists?
* will there
I didn’t hate Prometheus, except for that space ship crash scene. The scientists were stupid, but think back to every sci-fi movie you’ve ever seen. The scientists are either idiots, bad guys, or plot devices who go, “Eureka, this is how you kill it!” Really the only thing that ground on me was the protagonist’s stupid insistence that “WE NEED TO KNOW WHY THEY WANT TO KILL US!” So your plan is to find the home planet of the vastly superior alien race that wants to kill you and then just ask the murderers why they be murdering? Good call
Everyone was at fault for Prometheus. We were exploring something bereft of wonder. Once we’d seen everything the alien could do and they couldn’t come up with another race as unpredictably original, that movie was cooked.
I loved Prometheus for what it was. I only watched one trailer and tried not to have any expectations with ties to Alien.
Yeah, the scientists were making awful decisions, but that’s to be expected in most movies.
You have to admit the scene where Noomi Rapace had to c-section herself was intense and kind of brilliant. It reminded me of the tension in the Alien movies.
The filmmakers stopped calling it a prequel to Alien well over a year before Prometheus came out. It was never officially promoted that way. They repeatedly characterized it as a ‘new story in the same world.’
I loved Prometheus, it was smart and stupid at the same time, which is hard to pull off. My main quibble is the last 10 seconds or so of the film. I think they could have done without that.
I agree that there was a lot to like. I think they should’ve just kept away from Alien entirely. The plot is good enough to work with as it is.