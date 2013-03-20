Pull List: Comics Coming Out 3/20/13

And what comics do we have for the first day of spring? Plenty of books, including reviews of books from DC, Dark Horse, Valiant, and IDW.

DC launches Constantine, which we review below, and has more Wonder Woman, Fables, Justice League, JLA, and Vibe.

Marvel begins X-Termination, and has a lot of reprints, as well as more Indestructible Hulk, Nova, Superior Spider-Man and New Avengers.

Image debuts Five Ghosts: The Haunting of Fabian Gray, finishes Comeback, and has more Saga, Storm Dogs, and Revival.

Dark Horse has the Wild Rover one-shot, as well as more Mind MGMT, Dark Horse Presents and Conan.

IDW starts up Judge Dredd: Year One, and finishes Hollows and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles miniseries The Secret History of The Foot Clan.

And Boom! has more Adventure Time and Hellraiser.

Reviews

Constantine #1

Handling the transition from Vertigo to the DCU would seem to lead to a softened John Constantine, right?

With Jeff Lemire and Ray Fawkes on the case, wrong. This John Constantine is just as anti-heroic as his Vertigo counterpart. What’s changed is that the stakes are higher and the special effects are flashier. But underneath, it’s the same old John… and it’s good to have him back in the DCU.

Renato Guedes has a bit of an odd line as an inker, but the art is solid. Colorist Marcel Maiolo chooses a somewhat murky palette for the book, but he makes it work and is very good with creating lighting effects.

In short, it’s a solid launch, and we’ll be curious to see more, but we’ll need a few more issues for us to see where it fits in the New 52.

Action Comics #18

Hey, remember when Grant Morrison was all about the insane metaphysics tossed into a blender with comics continuity both well-known and obscure?

This is what happens when Morrison does that with Superman and Mr. Myzptlk. And it’s worth it just for the reminders of Morrison’s other work sprinkled all throughout. Oh, and Rags Morales’ art is great too. In all, it’s a superb issue, and grade-A mindscrew work from Morrison.

Justice League #18

Geoff Johns hands in a breather issue, largely about expanding the Justice League with new members, and reintroducing new characters like the Metal Men and the Atom.

But it does end with a great cliff-hanger, and it’s often a very, very funny issue, with Firestorm and Element Girl being especially funny. For DC fans, it’s a hoot, but if you’re looking for the next arc, that will be starting next issue.

Justice League Of America #2

Johns is taking his time with this book, but it’s turning into a solid team book so far. One touch that’s unexpected is how Steve Trevor continues to have a central role. It makes the book a bit more reminiscent of the Suicide Squad than the Justice League, and that’s a good thing. Still a bit slow-paced, but a book worth watching.

Also, the issue is worth picking up for Matt Kindt’s backup story, explaining just why the President would go along with a new Justice League. It’s a clever bit of backstory that shows Kindt can work a political thriller even in the DCU.

Vibe #2

This one is also a slow burn, but Johns and Andrew Kreisberg use it to offer an alternate perspective on events in the JLA book that make it fairly engaging. Vibe is still a clueless kid, and the second issue makes it clear he might be far, far out of his depth, even more so than you might think.

Green Lantern: New Guardians #18

On the heels of his absolutely brutal issue last month comes Tony Bedard’s take on the rest of the New Guardians squad. It mostly focuses on Carol Ferris, with Saint Walker making an appearance… and comedic relief in the form of Larfleeze. Seriously, the Larfleeze segments in this book are absolutely hilarious, especially if you’ve been following this from the start, and elevate an already solid issue to new heights.

Dark Horse Presents #22

Dark Horse Presents never disappoints, and this issue is no exception. Whether it’s Howard Chaykin’s creepy alternate history exploring what might have happened had Custer not lost his last stand, more of established books like Alabaster or The Victories, an interview with Geoff Darrow, or Villainman’s disproportionate reaction to problem solving, this is worth the $8.

Star Wars: Legacy #1

Brian Wood’s Star Wars is a hard act to follow, but Corinna Bechko and Gabriel Hardman can handle it if this issue is any indication. Set more than a century after the original trilogy, it’s a grand slice of pulp that moves at a breakneck pace. Hardman’s art is solid, although he could benefit from having an inker behind him, and even this one issue is so full of twists and turns it’d be a joy to read even without the license. Definitely worth checking out, especially if you’re a Star Wars fan.

B.P.R.D. #105

Mike Mignola and John Arcudi write a story about Russians taking on Lovecraftian beasties from the center of the earth with missiles and tanks, all to solve a bureaucratic problem.

If that doesn’t make you giddy, nothing will. Helping is Peter Snejbjerg’s art, which is simple where it needs to be and gross where it needs to be. All in all, a fun book from one of the more inventive series out there.

Conan The Barbarian #14

Brian Wood’s script is a great adaptation of The Woman On The Wall, but, realistically, if we’re talking about Conan in comics, we have to talk about the art. Mirko Colak is working in an area of fantasy comics marked heavily by names like Kubert and John Buscema.

That’s a hell of a legacy to live up to, and Colak makes the fascinating choice to aim for realism instead of high fantasy. Conan is muscular but hardly the jacked bodybuilder of the ’70s, and Colak aims for understatement. His action scenes are highly dynamic and Colak makes great use of layouts, as well. In short, it’s a very different, and welcome, take on the character artistically.

Wild Rover and The Sacrifice

The Sacrifice is essentially Michael Avon Oeming’s mix of Elfquest and The Twilight Zone, but it’s Wild Rover that’s the stronger story here. A noirish horror story, of sorts, it’s a book that wears its metaphors on its sleeve. Alcoholism, abandonment, rage… It’s a potent mix, to say the least. It’s an engaging fifteen pages that really crawls into the mind of a man who hates himself, and becomes a compelling character study. Hopefully it catches on; Dark Horse appears to be looking for feedback on whether to make it a miniseries.

Mind MGMT #9

Matt Kindt’s epic mind-screw of a series about psychic spies and people suffering emotional damage continues, and it’s great. Kindt’s graphic design background comes heavily into play with this issue, with a literal side story tying into the main plot. Also engaging is Kindt’s mix of pencils, watercolor, and other mediums to create the art. It’s a rough-hewn look that makes for something distinct, and the story will suck you in if it hasn’t already.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Secret History Of The Foot Clan #4

Some of our commenters have highly recommended this miniseries, and it’s not hard to see why. Mateus Santolouco, with scripting help from Erik Burnham, has put together a history spanning tragedy that ties the Ninja Turtles closer to Japanese mythology while also bringing in elements of the cartoon in a way that makes sense and is highly engaging.

Santolouco also has a light touch with characterization: April O’Neill is the strongest character in this book next to Oroku Saki himself. Up there with Eastman and Laird’s work, this is a mini worth catching up on.

Judge Dredd: Year One #1

Matt Smith and Simon Coleby deliver… well, they deliver a Judge Dredd book. Coleby’s art is quite beautiful: He spends quite a bit of time developing background detail, for example. But there’s really nothing here to make this a “Year One” book, nothing that different from the character as portrayed. Still worth picking up, but nothing earthshaking or different for the character.

Memorial: Imaginary Fiends #1

Man, talk about bad timing: Coming right on the heels of Grant Morrison’s hilarious and ridiculous Happy!, this digital-only miniseries accidentally begs the comparison, and it’s hard not to view it as coming up short. Not helping is Rich Ellis’ somewhat generic art, which really only gets a chance to take off in a few places in the book, although Chris Roberson’s script is at least a little intriguing. This might be one to wait for the collection on.

Harbinger #10

Harbinger is the centerpiece of Valiant’s relaunch, a book as much about teenage alienation and loneliness as it is about psychic powers and government conspiracies. This book pretty much wraps up the trajectory Joshua Dysart put it on, with the team finally coming together. But they’re still teenagers, still messed up, and still guilty… and it’s a compelling read, to say the least. If you haven’t been checking this book out, now would be the time.

X-O Manowar #11

Here’s a question for you: What if Jesus came back one day… and started kicking every ass in sight?

That’s essentially how this book opens, with Manowar filling in for the Messiah and the Vine filling in for the asses being kicked. Robert Venditti is taking this to a fairly interesting place; Manowar has shown up to wipe out a species, only to be confronted with some members of said species blindly rooting him on.

It’s an unexpected start to an event Valiant has been building up, and one we’ll be curious to see more of.

Full Retail List

DC COMICS

Action Comics #18 (Paulo Rivera Variant Cover), AR

Action Comics #18 (Rags Morales Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Action Comics #18 (Rags Morales Combo Pack Cover), $5.99

Action Comics #18 (Rags Morales Regular Cover), $4.99

Action Comics #18 (We Can Be Heroes Blank Variant Cover), AR

Batman Beyond Unlimited #14, $3.99

Batman Volume 1 The Court Of Owls TP, $16.99

Batman Volume 2 The City Of Owls HC, $24.99

Batwoman #18 (Trevor McCarthy Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Batwoman #18 (Trevor McCarthy Regular Cover), $2.99

Birds Of Prey #18, $2.99

Catwoman #18, $2.99

Constantine #1 (Juan Jose Ryp Regular Cover), $2.99

Constantine #1 (Renato Guedes Variant Cover), AR

DC Universe Presents #18 , $2.99

Django Unchained #1 (Of 6)(3rd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Fables #127, $2.99

Green Lantern New Guardians #18 (Aaron Kuder Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Green Lantern New Guardians #18 (Aaron Kuder Regular Cover), $2.99

JSA The Liberty Files The Whistling Skull #4 (Of 6), $2.99

Justice League #18 (Aaron Kuder Variant Cover), AR

Justice League #18 (Ivan Reis & Joe Prado Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Justice League #18 (Ivan Reis & Joe Prado Combo Pack Cover), $4.99

Justice League #18 (Ivan Reis & Joe Prado Regular Cover), $3.99

Justice League Of America #2 (David Finch Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Justice League Of America #2 (David Finch Combo Pack Cover), $4.99

Justice League Of America #2 (David Finch Regular Cover), $3.99

Justice League Of America #2 (Scott Clark Variant Cover), AR

Justice League Of America’s Vibe #2 (David Finch Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Justice League Of America’s Vibe #2 (David Finch Regular Cover), $2.99

Legion Of Super-Heroes #18 , $2.99

Nightwing #18, $2.99

Red Hood And The Outlaws #18, $2.99

Supergirl #18, $2.99

Superman The Death And Return Of Superman Omnibus HC, $99.99

Sword Of Sorcery #6, $3.99

Vertigo Cover Girls Death Statue, $99.95

Wonder Woman #18 (Cliff Chiang Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Wonder Woman #18 (Cliff Chiang Regular Cover), $2.99

Wonder Woman The Amazon Princess Archives Volume 1 HC, $75.00

MARVEL COMICS

All-New X-Men #9, $3.99

Amazing Spider-Man #700 (Giuseppe Camuncoli 3rd Printing Cover), $7.99

Astonishing X-Men #50 (Dynamic Forces Mike Perkins Signed Cover), $29.99

Avengers #5 (Adam Kubert 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Avengers #8 (Daniel Acuna Avengers 50th Anniversary Variant Cover), AR

Avengers #8 (Dustin Weaver Regular Cover), $3.99

Avengers Vs X-Men #1 (Of 12)(Dynamic Forces Jim Cheung Signed Edition), $29.99

Avengers Vs X-Men #1 (Of 12)(Dynamic Forces Stan Lee Signed Edition), $399.99

Cable And X-Force #6 (Kalman Andrasovsky Variant Cover), AR

Cable And X-Force #6 (Salvador Larroca Regular Cover), $3.99

Captain America #3 (John Romita Jr. 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Captain America #5 (John Romita Jr Regular Cover), $3.99

Captain America #5 (Jung-Geun Yoon Variant Cover), AR

Captain Marvel #11, $2.99

Daredevil #24, $2.99

Daredevil By Mark Waid Volume 3 TP, $16.99

Dark Avengers #188, $2.99

Deadpool #1 (Geoff Darrow 3rd Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Deadpool #2 (Geoff Darrow 3rd Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Deadpool #3 (Geoff Darrow 3rd Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Deadpool #4 (Geoff Darrow 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Deadpool #6 (Adam Warren Variant Cover), AR

Deadpool #6 (Zachary Baldus Regular Cover), $2.99

Deadpool Classic Volume 8 TP, $24.99

Fantastic Four #5 (Mike Deodato Artist Variant Cover), AR

Gambit Volume 1 Once A Thief TP, $18.99

Hawkeye #3 (David Aja 3rd Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Hawkeye #4 (David Aja 3rd Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Hawkeye #5 (David Aja 3rd Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Hawkeye #6 (David Aja 3rd Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Indestructible Hulk #5 (Chris Stevens Variant Cover), AR

Indestructible Hulk #5 (Leinil Francis Yu Regular Cover), $3.99

Invincible Iron Man Volume 10 Long Way Down TP, $16.99

Iron Man #1 (Dynamic Forces Greg Land Signed Edition), $29.99

Iron Man #6 (Greg Land 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Marvel Masterworks The Amazing Spider-Man Volume 15 HC, $69.99

Marvel Masterworks The Amazing Spider-Man Volume 15 HC (Direct Market Variant Edition Volume 192), $69.99

New Avengers #4 (Jock Regular Cover), $3.99

New Avengers #4 (Stephane Roux Variant Cover), AR

Nova #2 (Ed McGuinness Regular Cover), $3.99

Nova #2 (J. Scott Campbell Variant Cover), AR

Savage Wolverine #3 (Adi Granov Variant Cover), AR

Savage Wolverine #3 (Frank Cho Regular Cover), $3.99

Secret Avengers By Rick Remender Volume 3 HC (Premiere Edition), $24.99

Superior Spider-Man #3 (Ryan Stegman 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Superior Spider-Man #6, $3.99

Superior TP (resolicited), $19.99

Ultimate Comics Spider-Man #21, $3.99

Winter Soldier Volume 3 Black Widow Hunt TP, $15.99

Wolverine #305 (Dynamic Forces John Romita Jr. Signed Cover), $69.99

Wolverine MAX #5, $3.99

X-Factor #253, $2.99

X-Termination #1 (Of 2)(Ed McGuinness Regular Cover), $3.99

X-Termination #1 (Of 2)(Salvador Larroca Variant Cover), AR

IMAGE COMICS

Artifacts #26, $3.99

Chew #32, $2.99

Comeback #5 (Of 5), $3.50

Elephantmen #47, $3.99

Five Ghosts The Haunting Of Fabian Gray #1 (Of 5), $3.50

Invincible #101, $2.99

It Girl And The Atomics #8, $2.99

Maximum Minimum Wage HC, $34.99

Nowhere Men #1 (4th Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Revival #8, $2.99

Saga #11, $2.99

Storm Dogs #4 (Of 6), $3.50

Thief Of Thieves #10 (2nd Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

DARK HORSE COMICS

Avatar The Last Airbender Volume 4 The Search Part 1 TP, $10.99

B.P.R.D. Hell On Earth #105 (A Cold Day In Hell Part 1 Of 2), $3.50

Conan The Barbarian #14, $3.50

Dark Horse Presents #22, $7.99

Gary Baseman The Door Is Always Open Journal, $9.99

Massive Volume 1 Black Pacific TP, $19.99

Mind MGMT #9, $3.99

R.I.P.D. Volume 1 TP (2nd Edition), $12.99

Star Wars Legacy Volume 2 Prisoner Of The Floating World #1, $2.99

Unauthorized Tarzan HC, $29.99

Unauthorized Tarzan HC (Limited Edition), $59.99

Wild Rover Featuring The Sacrifice (One Shot), $2.99

IDW PUBLISHING

Doctor Who Prisoners Of Time #3 (Of 12)(Cover A Francesco Francavilla), $3.99

Doctor Who Prisoners Of Time #3 (Of 12)(Cover RI-A Mike Collins), AR

Doctor Who Prisoners Of Time #3 (Of 12)(Cover RI-B Third Doctor Photo), AR

Doctor Who The Forgotten HC, $24.99

Eternal Descent Volume 2 TP, $24.99

G.I. JOE #2 (Cover A Juan Doe), $3.99

G.I. JOE #2 (Cover B Steve Kurth), $3.99

G.I. JOE #2 (Cover RI Ryan Dunlavey), AR

G.I. JOE A Real American Hero Volume 6 TP, $19.99

G.I. JOE Special Missions #1 (Cover A Sean Chen), $3.99

G.I. JOE Special Missions #1 (Cover B Paul Gulacy), $3.99

G.I. JOE Special Missions #1 (Cover RI-A Jamal Igle), AR

G.I. JOE Special Missions #1 (Cover RI-B Jim Rugg), AR

G.I. JOE Special Missions #1 (Cover SUB Brandon Peterson), $3.99

G.I. JOE Target Snake Eyes TP, $19.99

Godzilla Volume 2 TP, $17.99

Hollows #4 (Of 4)(Cover A Sam Kieth), $3.99

Judge Dredd Year One #1 (Cover A Greg Staples), $3.99

Judge Dredd Year One #1 (Cover RI Dave Sim), AR

Judge Dredd Year One #1 (Cover SUB Carlos Ezquerra), $3.99

Memorial Imaginary Fiends #1 (Of 3)(Cover A Rich Ellis), $3.99

My Little Pony Micro-Series #1 (Of 6)(Twilight Sparkle)(Dynamic Forces Exclusive Cover), $19.83

My Little Pony Micro-Series #2 (Of 6)(Rainbow Dash)(Cover A Amy Mebberson), $3.99

My Little Pony Micro-Series #2 (Of 6)(Rainbow Dash)(Cover B Tony Fleecs), $3.99

My Little Pony Micro-Series #2 (Of 6)(Rainbow Dash)(Cover RI Sabrina Alberghetti), AR

Mystery Society Special 2013 (Cover A Andrew Ritchie), $3.99

Mystery Society Special 2013 (Cover RI Miran Kim), AR

Popeye #11 (Cover A Vince Musacchia), $3.99

Popeye #11 (Cover RI Mitch O’Connell), AR

Popeye Volume 2 TP, $17.99

Star Trek Countdown To Darkness #3 (Of 4)(Cover A David Messina), $3.99

Star Trek Countdown To Darkness #3 (Of 4)(Cover B Photo), $3.99

Star Trek Countdown To Darkness #3 (Of 4)(Cover RI David Messina CGC Graded), AR

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #20 (Cover A Ben Bates), $3.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #20 (Cover B Kevin Eastman), $3.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #20 (Cover RI Langdon Foss), AR

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures Volume 4 TP, $19.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Animated Volume 1 TP, $7.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Secret History Of The Foot Clan #4 (Of 4)(Cover A Mateus Santolouco), $3.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Secret History Of The Foot Clan #4 (Of 4)(Cover RI James Harren), AR

Transformers Fall Of Cybertron #1 (Cover A Dheeraj Verma), $7.99

Transformers Fall Of Cybertron #1 (Cover RI Video Game Art), AR

Transformers More Than Meets The Eye #15 (Cover A Alex Milne), $3.99

Transformers More Than Meets The Eye #15 (Cover B Nick Roche), $3.99

Transformers More Than Meets The Eye #15 (Cover RI Marcelo Matere), AR

BOOM! STUDIOS

Adventure Time #14 (Cover A Mike Holmes), $3.99

Adventure Time #14 (Cover B Jason Ho), $3.99

Adventure Time #14 (Cover C Liz Prince), AR

Adventure Time #14 (Cover D Ming Doyle), AR

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser Dark Watch #2 (Cover A Nick Percival), $3.99

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser Dark Watch #2 (Cover B Sami Makkonen), $3.99

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser Dark Watch #2 (Cover C Conzpiracy Digital Arts), AR

Fanboys Vs Zombies #12 (Cover A Jerry Gaylord), $3.99

Fanboys Vs Zombies #12 (Cover B Dominike Stanton), $3.99

Fanboys Vs Zombies #12 (Cover C Dominike Stanton), AR

Grace Randolph’s Supurbia #1 (Joshua Covey 3rd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Steed And Mrs Peel #6 (Cover A Chan Hyuk Lee), $3.99

Steed And Mrs Peel #6 (Cover B Dan Davis), $3.99

Steed And Mrs Peel #6 (Cover C Dan Davis), AR

AC COMICS

Crypt Of Horror Volume 17 TP, $29.95

ALTERNA COMICS

Blood-Drenched Creature Double-Feature GN, $9.99

AMRYL ENTERTAINMENT

Cavewoman Oasis #1 (Of 2)(Budd Root Special Edition Cover), AR

ANDREWS MCMEEL

Authoritative Calvin And Hobbes SC (New Printing), $16.99

Calvin And Hobbes The Days Are Just Packed TP (New Printing), $16.99

Calvin And Hobbes It’s A Magical World TP (New Printing), $16.99

ANTARCTIC PRESS

Gold Digger #148, $3.99

How To Draw Adventure Friends And Other Cartoon Heroes SC, $19.95

APE ENTERTAINMENT

Drew Hayes’ Poison Elves #1 (Cover A Darick Robertson), $2.99

Drew Hayes’ Poison Elves #1 (Cover B Osvaldo Pestana Montpeller), $2.99

Drew Hayes’ Poison Elves #1 (Cover C Terry Moore)(not verified by Diamond), $2.99

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

Archie Comics Super Special #2, $9.99

Betty And Veronica Friends Double Digest #232, $3.99

Sonic Universe #50, $3.99

World Of Archie Double Digest #27, $3.99

ART OF FICTION

All Crime #1, $3.95

ASPEN COMICS

Executive Assistant Assassins #9 (Cover A Jordan Gunderson), $3.99

Executive Assistant Assassins #9 (Cover B Pop Mhan), $3.99

Soulfire Volume 4 #4 (Cover A Mike DeBalfo), $3.99

Soulfire Volume 4 #4 (Cover B Mike DeBalfo), AR

AUDIOGO

Doctor Who And The Talons Of Weng-Chiang Audio CD Set, $24.95

Doctor Who Destiny Of The Daleks Audio CD Set, $24.95

BERSERKER

Glenn Fabry Sketchbook SC (Limited Remarked Edition)(not verified by Diamond), $75.00

BLACK LIBRARY

Warhammer Gotrek And Felix The Third Omnibus SC, $17.50

BONGO COMICS

Simpsons Comics #200, $4.99

CLASSIC COMICS PRESS

Leonard Starr’s Mary Perkins On Stage Volume 11 TP, $24.95

COMIC SHOP NEWS

Comic Shop News #1344, AR

Comic Shop News Spring 2013 Preview, AR

DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT

Damsels #6 (Joseph Michael Linsner Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Damsels #6 (Joseph Michael Linsner Regular Cover), $3.99

Damsels #6 (Joseph Michael Linsner Virgin Variant Cover), AR

Flash Gordon Zeitgeist #10 (Alex Ross Regular Cover), $3.99

Garth Ennis’ Jennifer Blood #24 (Mike Mayhew Regular Cover), $3.99

Kevin Smith’s The Bionic Man #18 (Edgar Tadeo Variant Cover), AR

Kevin Smith’s The Bionic Man #18 (Mike Mayhew Regular Cover), $3.99

Kevin Smith’s The Bionic Man #18 (Mike Mayhew Virgin Variant Cover), AR

Queen Sonja #34 (Lucio Parrillo Regular Cover), $3.99

Spider #1 (Dynamic Forces Alex Ross Signed Virgin Cover), $29.99

Spider #10 (Francesco Francavilla Regular Cover), $3.99

Voltron #11 (Sean Chen Regular Cover), $3.99

EAGLEMOSS PUBLICATIONS

DC Batman Automobilia Figurine Collection Magazine #3 (2005 Batman Begins Batmobile), $20.00

GAMES WORKSHOP

White Dwarf #398 (March 2013), $6.27

GINGKO PRESS

Juxtapoz New Contemporary HC, $29.95

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

Heavy Metal #261 (February 2013)(Previews Exclusive Edition), $7.95

HERMES PRESS

Phantom The Complete Newspaper Dailies Volume 5 1943-1944 HC, $49.99

HORRORHOUND

Horrorhound #40, $6.99

KICKSTART COMICS

Bounty Killer GN, $8.99

Space Gladiator GN, $8.99

ONI PRESS

Penny Arcade Volume 9 Passion’s Howl TP, $14.99

SELFMADEHERO

When David Lost His Voice HC, $24.95

SHAMBHALA

Demon’s Sermon On The Martial Arts GN, $14.95

TITAN PUBLISHING

Star Trek Magazine #44 (Newsstand Edition), $9.99

TOON BOOKS

Barry’s Best Buddy HC, $12.95

UNIVERSITY PRESS OF MISSISSIPPI

Comics And Narration HC, $55.00

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT

Archer And Armstrong #5 (Patrick Zircher 2nd Printing), $3.99

Harbinger #10 (Mico Suayan Regular Cover), $3.99

Harbinger #10 (Khari Evans Variant Cover), AR

Shadowman #2 (Patrick Zircher 2nd Printing), $3.99

X-O Manowar #11 (Paolo Rivera Variant Cover), AR

X-O Manowar #11 (Bart Sears Variant Cover), AR

X-O Manowar #11 (Cary Nord Pullbox Variant Cover), $3.99

X-O Manowar #11 (Clayton Crain Regular Cover), $3.99

VIZ MEDIA

Self Reference Engine SC, $14.99

Vagabond Volume 34 TP, $9.95

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents Madness Of Wonderland #2 (Of 4)(Cover A Mike Krome), $3.99

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents Madness Of Wonderland #2 (Of 4)(Cover B Sean Chen), $3.99