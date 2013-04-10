Pull List: Comics Coming Out 4/10/13

We’ve got the full retail list hitting the FLCS today, plus reviews from Dark Horse, IDW, and Valiant.

First off, if you read comics on an iDevice, Apple has banned Saga #12 for two panels featuring gay sex. Apparently all six issues of Black Kiss II were A-OK, but a dude touching another dude’s wingwang is wrong and must be shielded from our eyes according to Apple. Yeah, great standards there, guys.

So, if you’re in the FLCS today, pick up ‘Saga’ #12. And if you’re reading on an iDevice, just buy it through Comixology’s website and read it there. It’s slightly annoying, but there’s no better way to stick it to Apple.

DC launches Batman: Lil’ Gotham, and has more Constantine, Threshold, Suicide Squad, and, well, Batman. You also get another shot at the great Batman and Robin #18, which gets a second printing. Due to a shipping problem, we’ll have our DC reviews tomorrow.

Marvel has more Hawkeye. Really, is there anything else we need to say? OK, OK, there’s also more Avengers, Thor, Paul Jenkins’ great take on Wolverine, and Secret Service and X-Treme X-Men wrap up.

Light week for Image: It debuts Invincible Universe, and has more Sex, Saga, and Walking Dead.

Dark Horse relaunches X, has more Star Wars, and finishes Sledge Hammer ’44, all of which are reviewed below.

IDW launches The Colonized, Dungeons & Dragons: Forgotten Realms: The Cutter, G.I. Joe: The Cobra Files, and KISS Solo, reviews of which are below. It also finishes their prequel to Star Trek Into Darkness and has more Mars Attacks.

KISS Solo, reviews of which are below. It also finishes their prequel to Star Trek Into Darkness and has more Mars Attacks. And Boom! has more Supurbia, Aliens Vs. Parker, and Bravest Warriors.

Reviews

Sledge Hammer ’44 #2

Mike Mignola and John Arcudi take this book to a surprisingly melacholic, even sad, turn. It makes a two-fisted war story into one about sacrifice and the greater good, and makes for a surprisingly touching book. Well, as touching as a book full of dead Nazis can be. Jason Latour’s art also deserves top marks; he can draw one hell of a battle scene, and make a giant robot seem defeated.

X #0

Duane Swierczynski has a pretty unenviable job as a writer: Turning infamously grim and gritty anti-hero X into something resembling a coherent book for the modern era. The original X comics are… products of their time, is the best way of putting it. Swierczynski isn’t shy about going over the top, either: There’s an ongoing theme of cannibalism and X racks up a pretty high body count in just this one issue, but it remains to be seen what he’ll do with the character.

Eric Nguyen has some solid art, but he doesn’t get to show off here, although it must be said he and colorist Michelle Madsen do a good job with the gore. We’ll be curious to see if the actual first issue stays with this one note, or adds more to the tune.

Star Wars #4

Man, if there’s any justice, Brian Wood gets to write the next Star Wars movie. This has everything from Chewie taking down TIE Fighters in the (literal) underground of Coruscant with his bowcaster to Leia and Wedge going toe-to-toe with two Imperial cruisers. Carlos D’Anda also keeps getting opportunities to show off, and keeps using them for all they’re worth. If you’re not reading this book already, you need to: It’s one of the best on the stands.

The Colonized #1

If you’re burned out on zombie books, you might reasonably read the pitch of zombies vs. aliens and feel your eyes roll involuntarily. And truthfully Chris Ryall doesn’t really do enough to win over the audience with his first issue. After a fairly zippy and hilarious opening we won’t ruin here, the book gets bogged down in a bunch of what appear to be eco-hippy gun-nuts arguing about the politics in their commune. The book manages to find its feet in the last few pages, but we’re hard pressed to care about these guys.

Drew Moss’s art is much better: He handles gore and goofy comedy in equal measure, and the book has a real atmosphere to it without muddling the overall tone. There’s promise here, but the second issue had better pay off all the political chatter.

KISS Solo #1

Speaking of Chris Ryall, I remain impressed he can write so goofy a book as KISS with a straight face. The current run of KISS is pretty much utterly insane, and this solo book featuring “The Demon” is no different, going from a mugging to Gene Simmons killing the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse with his sentient boots in about ten pages. Angel Medina, meanwhile, unloads a mix of manga and van art that really kind of has to be seen to be believed.

This book is pretty much completely ridiculous, but hey, it’s the fun kind of ridiculous.

G.I. Joe: The Cobra Files #1

Mike Costa makes an interesting choice to open this book: A story of murky loyalties and post-traumatic stress syndrome, following Cobra agent Chameleon, now working for G.I. Joe and trying to take apart the remains of Cobra.

Antonio Fuso and Emilio Lecce let down the side a little bit, though. Lecce’s inks are a bit too heavy, sometimes obscuring where they should be creating atmosphere, covering up Fuso’s pencils, which sometimes seem to lack detail. But they’ve got superb layout skills, making for a well-paced and engaging book.

It’s a good book to get on the ground floor of IDW’s G.I. Joe work, and we’re looking forward to more.

The Rocketeer: Hollywood Horror #3

Roger Landridge’s take on the Rocketeer just keeps getting more fun… especially with J. Bone’s art. This book in particular ends on a cliffhanger every bit as funny as it is dramatic, and we can’t wait for issue #4.

Dungeons & Dragons: Forgotten Realms: Cutter #1

R.A. Salvatore and Geno Salvatore write a story of a cursed sword and how it tears a drow family apart. Honestly, it’s a fairly conventional fantasy story, and one kind of wishes it had something like the Pathfinder comics, a playable scenario in the back. David Baldeon hands in solid but uninspired art on the book, essentially making this more for the fans than the casual reader.

Harbinger #11

Despite the… evocative cover, Bloodshot doesn’t have much to do with this book. Much of it is actually character building, with Joshua Dysart contrasting the joyful Faith and her love of flying and the angry, clueless Torque. It’s a low-key moment for a great book before everything explodes, and it’s well worth picking up.

Archer and Armstrong #9

Fred Van Lente’s take on Archer and Armstrong continues to be a lighthearted romp, although the abuse of computer metaphors runs rampant throughout the script and really just serves to muddy things up. But it’s still one of the best action books on the stands, thanks to Emanuela Lupacchino’s art, and Van Lente’s characters are razor-sharp.

