Pull List: Comics Coming Out 4/3/13

And what’s coming this first New Comic Book Day of April? Plenty, and we’ve also got reviews of selected books from DC, Dark Horse, IDW, and Valiant.

DC’s big book this week is Detective Comics #19, really the 900th issue of the book and an 80-page giant to celebrate, and has more Swamp Thing, Animal Man, Earth 2 and Dial H.

Marvel debuts Thanos Rising, and has more Superior Spider-Man, Indestructible Hulk, and All-New X-Men. They also kick off plugging Iron Man 3 in earnest this week, with multiple variant covers of various Marvel heroes in Iron Man armor, and reissuing several Iron Man books. Also there are a lot of Dynamic Forces reprintings this week, on top of that.

Image has a new ’68 miniseries, Jungle Jim, and a new Mice Templar mini, starting today. There’s also more Snapshot and Mind The Gap, as well as two of our favorite books from the company, Nowhere Men and Five Weapons, getting new printings.

Dark Horse debuts The Last of Us: American Dreams and Abe Sapien: Dark And Terrible, has the kids’ one-shot Snow Angel and is offering up a reprint of The Massive‘s first issue for a buck.

IDW has more Locke And Key: Omega, Kill Shakespeare, and Transformers: Spotlight, and wraps up Godzilla: Half-Century War.

And Boom! debuts the Polarity miniseries, written by Max Bemis of the band Say Anything, and has more Hypernaturals.

Reviews

Detective Comics #19

This 80-page issue, the 900th issue of the book in overall terms, shows off John Layman’s ability to write a solid Batbook; he brings in villains as diverse as Zsasz and Man-Bat, while building up Emperor Penguin as a credible threat. It’s not Layman’s strongest story of the run: That would be his wistful and sad story of false love featuring Clayface a few months ago. But it’s still strong work.

Jason Fabok, meanwhile, leads the art team and really, really enjoys drawing man-bat creatures. It’s a fun book, and the 80-page format lets Layman and others tell one story from a variety of perspectives ranging from the cops on the beat to Francine Langstrom.

Swamp Thing #19

Charles Soule and Kano kick off their first arc with a bang: Swamp Thing, chasing after a plant-manipulating do-gooder, gets a face full of fear gas courtesy of the Scarecrow.

It does not go how the Scarecrow, or the readers, quite expect. Soule is bringing the character closer to Alan Moore’s amorality, and perhaps the comparisons this opening chapter invites may not be entirely welcome. But it’s a fun read, and a good follow-up to Scott Snyder’s run.

Action Comics #19

Andy Diggle has unfortunately walked away from this book, which is too bad, because it’s got the seeds of a great run. Lex Luthor is back and screwing with Superman. Just how we’ll let you discover, but let’s just say it’s going to be nasty. Tony S. Daniel does a good job with the art: We’ll see how he does with the writing as well.

Dial H #11

China Mieville’s take here takes a much more distinct turn for the weird, although the book is anchored in something we don’t see too often: The next-day regret over a hook-up that was probably a bad idea. Alberto Ponticelli’s pencils and Dan Green’s inks really shine here, though. Mieville throws some very, very odd visual ideas at the team, and they handle them with aplomb. Funny and surreal, all at the same time, this book remains some of the most inventive in the New 52.

Green Arrow #19

While I enjoy Jeff Lemire’s writing on this book, and a good action scene, it’s a little hard not to view this issue as a bit of padding for a larger arc. It’s mostly Komodo turning Ollie into a pincushion and being an arrogant douche, and it’s amusing as far as it goes, but it doesn’t really advance the plot or tell us anything we didn’t already know. But, hey, Andrea Sorrentino at least draws one hell of an action scene.

Green Lantern #19

Geoff Johns actually hands in one of the weaker issues in this crossover. The Wrath of the First Lantern has largely been about the events that define each Lantern, and how if they’d gone different how their lives would have changed. Johns only pays the concept lip-service, largely because he has to push the plot through, and it suffers compared to Peter Tomasi and Tony Bedard’s takes on the concept. It doesn’t help that Sinestro is one of the less dynamic villains in the DCU, and that’s what Johns has to work with. But at least it’s setting up what promises to be a hell of a pay-off.

Ardian Syaf, Szymon Kudranski, Mark Irwin, and Guillermo Ortego actually do a fairly impressive job putting together a cohesive book, helped by Kudranski handling both pencils and inks. Still, one can’t help feeling it’s one issue too long, here.

Stormwatch #19

This is less a continuance and more a complete reboot of the book, opening with reality being completely rewritten, and more of a space opera tone to the proceedings. Still, if you’re going to publish a super hero space opera, Jim Starlin is the guy you get to write it. Similarly, there are hints here that Rob Liefeld’s rather awful reboot of Lobo is being retconned out of existence, and good riddance.

Yvel Guichet and Jonas Trindade, penciller and inker, don’t really get much of a workout here just yet, but their art is solid and one suspects the book will make with the action soon enough. It’s mostly set up, but if you like the idea of clandestine superheroes trotting across the galaxy, this might be the start of something good.

David Chelsea’s Snow Angel

A cute, ever so slightly off-kilter one-shot aimed at kids, Chelsea’s book still takes some… unusual turns. This might be the first comic in history to turn the death of William Henry Harrison into a joke. But it’s got its clever moments, and a storybook vibe to it that makes it perfect for small children while being engaging for adults. If you’ve got a kid in your life, this is a good comic for them.

Abe Sapien #1

Mike Mignola and Scott Allie finally give Abe the ongoing he’s had coming for a while, with Sebastián Fiumara

handling the art. And Fiumara is a lovely choice: His ink work in particular has a lovely scratchy, charcoal-like quality to it that gives the book a distinct, and beautiful, look. The story is engaging as well: Abe Sapien really, really doesn’t want to be found… but it’s not clear why not just yet. This is a good place for those interested to start, and just for those who enjoy good art.

Joe Palooka #5

The bro-iest comic currently on the rack just somehow keeps going.

Honestly, I read this book at this point because I’m just not sure if Mike Bullock is being sincere here or if he’s pulling our legs. The writing is full of cliche, right down to the dialogue: A character at one point tells someone to shut their mouth or it will be shut for them. It’s like reading a cheesy direct-to-video moive.

Fernando Paniche, on the other hand, actually has talent as an artist, but action scenes simply aren’t his strong suit… kind of a problem in a book about MMA. On the other hand, he draws a great Asian gangster in a loud suit and pompadour: That’s got to count for something.

Transformers Spotlight: Trailcutter

This, on the other hand, is a great little one-off book. Focusing on Trailcutter, and his personal travails because he’s “the forcefield guy” James Roberts does very well with this little one-off stories, and Matt Frank makes these robots far more expressive than you’d think. It’s not a classic story but it’s a fun, well-written one about the little guy getting one over, and it’s affectionate enough that it’s hard not to be won over.

Star Trek #19

Or “Scotty Begins”. This one-off issue mostly explains how Montgomery Scott wound up conveniently located on an ice planet full of dinosaurs to help Kirk in the reboot, so it’s more for fans than casual readers. But if nothing else, Mike Johnson does manage to redeem one of the most annoying characters in Star Trek history. No, not Scotty: Porthos.

Godzilla: The Half-Century War #5

James Stokoe wraps up this miniseries on what’s arguably the perfect note. Stokoe uses Godzilla as a metaphor for humanity raging against things beyond its control, and the miniseries has the pay-off you might expect, but it’s oddly affecting. Amid all the giant monster fights, what resonates most here is the human touch; this may be a big slice of giant monster action, but it’s ultimately about the people, not the lizard.

Locke And Key: Omega #4

I know many of you are looking forward to this one, so I’ll avoid spoilers by keeping it brief: If you love this series, you’re not going to be disappointed.

Kill Shakespeare: Tide Of Blood #2

Following up on a strong first issue, this series doesn’t disappoint. But we’re singling this out for a clever stunt Andy Berlanger, the artist, has pulled off here: If you look closely, the book is “mirrored”. The first splash and the last splash are alike in layout, for example. But Berlanger also fills the book with some creepy and vivid visuals, perfectly complimenting Conor McCreery and Anthony Del Col’s note-perfect Shakespeare pastiche. If Shakespeare wrote a psychological horror story, it’d be this. Don’t miss this book.

Harbinger Wars #1

Joshua Dysart does a quite good job tying together several Valiant books at once into a cohesive mini. In particular, he does a good job with the smug, self-satisfied bureaucrat; Dysart’s ultimate bad guys don’t think they’re bad guys. Claytons Henry and Crain also do quite well with an action sequence. Helping is the fact that you don’t need to have read everything leading up to this: It does offer a lot of context, but if you just want to dive in, you can. It’s a zippy action book and a lot of fun, another feather in Valiant’s cap.

Full Retail Release List

DC COMICS

Action Comics #19 (Tony S. Daniel Combo Pack Cover), $4.99

Action Comics #19 (Tony S. Daniel Regular Fold-Out Cover), $3.99

Action Comics #19 (Tony S. Daniel Variant Cover), AR

Adventures Of Superman Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez HC, $39.99

Ame-Comi Girls #2, $3.99

Animal Man #19 (Jae Lee Regular Fold-Out Cover), $2.99

Batman Detective Comics Volume 1 Faces Of Death TP, $16.99

Batwing #19 (Fabrizio Fiorentino Regular Fold-Out Cover), $2.99

DC Universe By Alan Moore TP, $24.99

DC Universe Secret Origins TP, $24.99

Detective Comics #19 (Jason Fabok Combo Pack Cover), $8.99

Detective Comics #19 (Jason Fabok Regular Fold-Out Cover), $7.99

Detective Comics #19 (MAD Variant Cover), AR

Dial H #11 (Brian Bolland Regular Fold-Out Cover), $2.99

Earth 2 #11 (Brett Booth & Norm Rapmund Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Earth 2 #11 (Brett Booth & Norm Rapmund Regular Fold-Out Cover), $2.99

Fairest #14, $2.99

G.I. Combat Volume 1 The War That Time Forgot TP, $19.99

Green Arrow #19 (Andrea Sorrentino Regular Fold-Out Cover), $2.99

Green Arrow #19 (John Caldwell MAD Variant Cover), AR

Green Lantern #19 (Gary Frank Combo Pack Cover), $3.99

Green Lantern #19 (Gary Frank Regular Fold-Out Cover), $2.99

Green Lantern #19 (MAD Variant Cover), AR

Legends Of The Dark Knight #7, $3.99

Looney Tunes #212, $2.99

Phantom Stranger #7 (Gene Ha & Zander Cannon Regular Fold-Out Cover), $2.99

Punk Rock Jesus TP, $16.99

Scooby-Doo Where Are You #32, $2.99

Smallville Season 11 #12, $3.99

Stormwatch #19 (Jim Starlin Regular Fold-Out Cover), $2.99

Superman Secret Identity TP (New Printing), $19.99

Swamp Thing #19 (Andy Brase Regular Fold-Out Cover), $2.99

Totally Useless MAD TP, $12.99

Worlds’ Finest #11 (Barry Kitson Regular Fold-Out Cover), $2.99

MARVEL COMICS

Age Of Apocalypse #14 (Greg Land Variant Cover)(Final Issue), AR

Age Of Apocalypse #14 (Guiseppe Camuncoli Regular Cover)(Final Issue), $2.99

Age Of Ultron #4 (Of 10)(Bryan Hitch Regular Cover), $3.99

Age Of Ultron #4 (Of 10)(Fenghua Zhong Variant Cover), AR

Age Of Ultron #4 (Of 10)(Rock-He Kim Ultron Variant Cover), AR

All-New X-Men #10 (Greg Horn Many Armors Of Iron Man Variant Cover), AR

All-New X-Men #10 (Stuart Immonen Regular Cover), $3.99

Amazing Spider-Man #700 (Dynamic Forces CGC Graded), $89.99

Avengers Arena #1 (Dynamic Forces Dennis Hopeless Signed Edition), $19.99

Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase One Avengers Assembled Limited Edition BD Set, AR

Avengers Enemy Within Checklist Postcard (Promotional Item), AR

Avengers West Coast Avengers Omnibus Volume 1 HC (Al Milgrom Direct Market Cover), $99.99

Avengers West Coast Avengers Omnibus Volume 1 HC (Greg Land Cover), $99.99

Cable And X-Force #1 (Dynamic Forces Dennis Hopeless Signed Edition), $19.90

Castle A Calm Before The Storm #4 (Of 5), $3.99

Dark Tower The Gunslinger Evil Ground #1 (Of 2), $3.99

Deadpool #7 (Billy Tan/Danny Miki/Morry Hollowell Many Armors Of Iron Man Variant Cover), AR

Deadpool #7 (Kevin Maguire Regular Cover), $2.99

Disney Fairies Magazine #13 (Disney Publishing Worldwide)(not verified by Diamond), $4.99

Fantastic Four Volume 1 New Departure New Arrivals TP (not verified by Diamond), $15.99

Indestructible Hulk #6 (Dale Keown/Mark Morales/Edgar Delgado Many Armors Of Iron Man Variant Cover), AR

Indestructible Hulk #6 (Walt Simonson Regular Cover), $3.99

Iron Man #1 (Dynamic Forces Greg Land & Jay Leistein Deluxe Signed Edition), $39.00

Iron Man Extremis HC (Prose Novel), $24.99

Iron Man Extremis TP (New Printing), $14.99

Iron Man Season One HC (Premiere Edition), $24.99

Iron Man Volume 1 Believe HC (Premiere Edition), $24.99

Marvel Universe Iron Man Comic Reader #2, $3.99

Marvel’s Iron Man 3 Prelude TP, $14.99

Punisher Nightmare TP, $14.99

Punisher War Zone #1 (Of 5)(Dynamic Forces John Romita Sr. Signed Edition), $69.99

Red She-Hulk #64, $2.99

Red She-Hulk Volume 1 Hell Hath No Fury TP, $15.99

Space Punisher #1 (Of 4)(Dynamic Forces Frank Tieri Signed Edition), $29.99

Superior Spider-Man #4 (Giuseppe Camuncoli 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Superior Spider-Man #7 (Humberto Ramos Regular Cover), $3.99

Thanos Rising #1 (Of 5)(Blank Variant Cover), AR

Thanos Rising #1 (Of 5)(Carlo Barberi Variant Cover), AR

Thanos Rising #1 (Of 5)(Marko Djurdjevic Variant Cover), AR

Thanos Rising #1 (Of 5)(Simone Bianchi Regular Cover), $3.99

Thanos Rising #1 (Of 5)(Skottie Young Variant Cover), AR

Thanos Rising Age Of Ultron Mini-Poster (Promotional Item)(not verified by Diamond), AR

Ultimate Comics X-Men #25, $3.99

Venom #33, $2.99

Winter Soldier #17 (Chris Brunner Variant Cover), AR

Winter Soldier #17 (Declan Shalvey Regular Cover), $2.99

IMAGE COMICS

68 Jungle Jim #1 (Of 4)(Cover A Jeff Zornow & Jay Fotos), $3.99

68 Jungle Jim #1 (Of 4)(Cover B Nat Jones & Jay Fotos), $3.99

68 Jungle Jim #1 (Of 4)(Cover C Ben Templesmith), AR

Bedlam #6, $3.50

Blackacre #5, $2.99

Five Weapons #1 (Of 5)(2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.50

Glory #34, $3.99

Great Pacific #6, $2.99

Mice Templar IV Legend #1 (Cover A Michael Avon Oeming), $3.99

Mice Templar IV Legend #1 (Cover B Victor Santos), $3.99

Mind The Gap #9 (Cover A Rodin Esquejo), $2.99

Mind The Gap #9 (Cover B Sonia Oback), $2.99

Nowhere Men #3 (3rd Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Repossessed #4 (Of 4), $2.99

Savage Dragon #186, $3.99

Sex #1 (2nd Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Snapshot #3 (Of 4), $2.99

Son Of Merlin #3, $2.99

Spawn #230 (Cover A Todd McFarlane), $2.99

Spawn #230 (Cover B Todd McFarlane), AR

Super Dinosaur #18, $2.99

Witchblade #165 (Cover A John Tyler Christopher), $2.99

Witchblade #165 (Cover B Diego Bernard & Fred Benes), $2.99

DARK HORSE COMICS

Abe Sapien Dark And Terrible #1 (Of 3)(Max Fiumara Variant Cover), AR

Abe Sapien Dark And Terrible #1 (Of 3)(Sebastian Fiumara Regular Cover), $3.50

Brody’s Ghost Volume 4 TP, $6.99

Last Of Us American Dreams #1 (Of 4), $3.99

Massive #1 (Brian Wood 1 for $1 Variant Cover), $1.00

Savage Sword Of Conan Volume 13 TP, $19.99

Snow Angel (One Shot), $3.50

Star Wars Dark Times Fire Carrier #3 (Of 5), $2.99

IDW PUBLISHING

Borderlands Origins #3 (Of 4)(Augustin Padilla 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Crawl To Me HC (Red Label Edition), AR

Doctor Who Prisoners Of Time #1 (Of 12)(Dynamic Forces Exclusive Cover), $19.63

Dungeons And Dragons Volume 3 Down TP, $17.99

G.I. JOE Cobra Civil War Compendium HC, $49.99

G.I. JOE Special Missions #2 (Cover A Sean Chen), $3.99

G.I. JOE Special Missions #2 (Cover B Paul Gulacy), $3.99

G.I. JOE Special Missions #2 (Cover RI Jim Rugg), AR

Godzilla The Half-Century War #5 (Of 5)(Cover A James Stokoe), $3.99

Godzilla The Half-Century War #5 (Of 5)(Cover RI Simon Roy), AR

Joe Palooka #5 (Of 6)(Cover A Michael Marsicano), $3.99

Joe Palooka #5 (Of 6)(Cover RI Jace McTier), AR

Judge Dredd #2 (2nd Printing Variant Cover)(not verified by Diamond), $3.99

Kill Shakespeare The Tide Of Blood #2 (Of 5)(Cover A Andy Belanger), $3.99

KISS Volume 2 TP, $17.99

Locke And Key Omega #4 (Of 7)(Cover A Gabriel Rodriguez), $3.99

Locke And Key Omega #4 (Of 7)(Cover RI Photo), AR

Memorial Imaginary Fiends #2 (Of 3)(Cover A Rich Ellis), $3.99

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic #1 (Dynamic Forces Midtown Comics Cover), $50.00

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic #2 (Andy Price 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Popeye #12 (Cover A Roger Langridge), $3.99

Popeye #12 (Cover RI Dave Sim), AR

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Classics Volume 4 TP, $19.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Ultimate Collection Volume 1 HC (Red Label Edition)(not verified by Diamond), AR

Transformers Spotlight Trailcutter #1 (One Shot)(Cover A Matt Frank), $3.99

Transformers Spotlight Trailcutter #1 (One Shot)(Cover B Livio Ramondelli), $3.99

Transformers Spotlight Trailcutter #1 (One Shot)(Cover RI Clayton Crain), AR

BOOM! STUDIOS

Adventure Time With Fionna And Cake #2 (Of 6)(Stephanie Gonzaga 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Hypernaturals #10 (Cover A Tom Derenick), $3.99

Planet Of The Apes Cataclysm #8 (Cover A Mitch Breitweiser), $3.99

Polarity #1 (Of 4)(Cover A Frazer Irving), $3.99

Polarity #1 (Of 4)(Cover B W. Scott Forbes), AR

Polarity #1 (Of 4)(Cover C Frazier Irving), AR

ACTION LAB ENTERTAINMENT

Princeless Volume 2 #1 (Of 4), $3.99

ANTARCTIC PRESS

Action Time Buddies #1, $3.99

Steam Wars #1, $3.95

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

Archie #642 (Archie Meets Glee Part 2)(Dan Parent Regular Cover), $2.99

Archie #642 (Archie Meets Glee Part 2)(Dan Parent Variant Cover), $2.99

Archie And Friends Double Digest #26, $3.99

Sonic The Hedgehog #247, $2.99

ASPEN COMICS

Legend Of The Shadow Clan #3 (Of 5)(Cover A Cory Smith), $3.99

Legend Of The Shadow Clan #3 (Of 5)(Cover B Eric Basaldua), $3.99

Legend Of The Shadow Clan #3 (Of 5)(Cover C Eric Basaldua), AR

AVATAR PRESS

Caligula Heart Of Rome #4 (Of 6)(German Noble Gore Cover), $3.99

Caligula Heart Of Rome #4 (Of 6)(German Noble Imperial Incentive Cover), AR

Caligula Heart Of Rome #4 (Of 6)(German Noble Regular Cover), $3.99

Caligula Heart Of Rome #4 (Of 6)(German Noble Wraparound Cover), $3.99

Fashion Beast #8 (Facundo Percio Haute Couture Incentive Cover), AR

Fashion Beast #8 (Facundo Percio Regular Cover), $3.99

Fashion Beast #8 (Facundo Percio Wraparound Cover), $3.99

Fashion Beast #8 (Paul Duffield Tarot Incentive Cover), AR

Uber #0 (Caanan White Blitzkrieg Incentive Cover), AR

Uber #0 (Caanan White Regular Cover), $3.99

Uber #0 (Caanan White Wraparound Cover), $3.99

Uber #0 (Michael Dipascale Propaganda Poster Cover), $3.99

BLACK LIBRARY

Warhammer Gotrek And Felix Fourth Omnibus SC, $17.50

BLUE LINE ART

Sketch Magazine #42, $6.95

CAPSTONE PRESS

DC Super Heroes Batman Man The Man Behind The Mask TP, $4.95

DC Super Heroes Batman My Frozen Valentine TP, $4.95

DC Super Heroes Superman The Kid Who Saved Superman TP, $4.95

DC Super Heroes Superman Last Son Of Kryton TP, $4.95

DC Super Heroes Superman The Menace Of Metallo TP, $4.95

DC Super Heroes Superman Meteor Of Doom TP, $4.95

DC Super Heroes Superman The Museum Monsters TP, $4.95

DC Super Heroes Superman The Stolen Superpowers TP, $4.95

DC Super Heroes Superman Toys Of Terror TP, $4.95

DC Super Heroes Superman Under The Red Sun TP, $4.95

COMIC SHOP NEWS

Comic Shop News #1346, AR

DENNIS DRUKTENIS PUBLISHING

Scary Monsters Magazine #87, $8.95

DRAWN AND QUARTERLY

Letting It Go HC, $24.95

DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT

Army Of Darkness #12 (Daniel Leister Regular Cover), $3.99

Dark Shadows #15 (Francesco Francavilla Regular Cover), $3.99

Lone Ranger #14 (Francesco Francavilla Regular Cover), $3.99

Lone Ranger Omnibus Volume 1 TP, $39.99

Masks #5 (Of 8)(Ale Garza Risque Variant Cover), AR

Masks #5 (Of 8)(Alex Ross Regular Cover), $3.99

Masks #5 (Of 8)(Alex Ross Sketch Variant Cover), AR

Masks #5 (Of 8)(Ardian Syaf Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Masks #5 (Of 8)(Ardian Syaf Regular Cover), $3.99

Masks #5 (Of 8)(Jack Herbert Regular Cover), $3.99

Masks #5 (Of 8)(Stephen Segovia Regular Cover), $3.99

Miss Fury #1 (Ale Garza Risque Variant Cover), AR

Miss Fury #1 (Alex Ross Regular Cover), $3.99

Miss Fury #1 (Alex Ross Sketch Variant Cover), AR

Miss Fury #1 (Alex Ross Subscription Variant Cover), $3.99

Miss Fury #1 (Alex Ross Virgin Variant Cover), AR

Miss Fury #1 (J. Scott Campbell Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Miss Fury #1 (J. Scott Campbell Regular Cover), $3.99

Miss Fury #1 (Paul Renaud Variant Cover), AR

Miss Fury #1 (Will Conrad Variant Cover), AR

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

Adventures Of Jodelle HC (resolicited), $45.00

Complete Crumb Comics Volume 2 Some More Early Years Of Bitter Struggle TP (New Printing), $19.99

Complete Peanuts Volume 19 1987-1988 HC, $28.99

Julio’s Day HC, $19.99

Taint The Meat It’s The Humanity And Other Stories HC (not verified by Diamond), $28.99

FILMFAX

Filmfax #133, $9.95

GRAPHIC UNIVERSE

Chicagoland Detective Agency Volume 5 The Bark In Space GN, $6.95

Little Prince Volume 5 The Star Snatcher’s Planet GN, $7.95

Little Prince Volume 6 The Planet Of The Night Globes GN, $7.95

My Boyfriend Is A Monster Volume 7 He Loves Me He Loves Me Not GN, $9.95

My Boyfriend Is A Monster Volume 8 A Match Made In Heaven GN, $9.95

William And The Lost Spirit GN, $9.95

HUMANOIDS PUBLISHING

Armies HC, $34.95

KENZER AND COMPANY

Knights Of The Dinner Table #196, $5.99

KETTLEDRUMMER BOOKS

Recounting Streets HC, $24.95

Tyrex GN, $15.95

KODANSHA COMICS

Attack On Titan Volume 4 GN, $10.99

Battle Angel Alita Last Order Omnibus Volume 1 GN, $19.99

Fairy Tail Volume 24 GN, $10.99

Love Hina Omnibus Volume 5 TP, $14.99

Sailor Moon Volume 10 TP, $10.99

MARINER BOOKS

Are You My Mother A Comic Drama SC, $15.95

MARRS MEDIA

Rue Morgue Special #1 (200 Alternative Horror Films You Need To See), $9.95

MOVIELAND CLASSICS

Famous Monsters Of Filmland #267, $9.99

ONI PRESS

Helheim #1 (Ted Naifeh 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

PAPERCUTZ

Disney Fairies Volume 11 Tinker Bell And The Most Precious Gift SC, $7.99

Disney Fairies Volume 11 Tinker Bell And The Most Precious Gift HC, $11.99

Ernest And Rebecca Volume 4 The Land Of Walking Stones HC, $10.99

RUNNING PRESS

Family Guy Hall Of Shame HC, $16.95

Tom And Jerry Friends And Foes Kit SC, $9.95

Winnie The Pooh Kit SC, $9.95

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

Certain Scientific Railgun Volume 7 GN, $12.99

My Boyfriend Is A Vampire Collected Omnibus Edition Volume 4 GN (Volumes 7-8), $17.99

SHH PRODUCTIONS

Bettie Page In Danger #7, $9.95

STARLOG GROUP

Fangoria #322, $9.99

TITAN PUBLISHING

Art Of The Croods HC, $34.95

Monster High Magazine #2, $4.99

Star Wars The Clone Wars Magazine #17, $4.99

TOHAN CORPORATION

Hobby Japan #111 (March 2013), $16.60

Megami February 2013, $16.60

Newtype February 2013, $16.00

Gothic And Lolita Bible #45, $35.00

TOON BOOKS

Benjamin Bear In Bright Ideas HC, $12.95

TWOMORROWS PUBLISHING

Back Issue #63, $8.95

UDON ENTERTAINMENT

Valkyria Chronicles Volume 3 Complete Artworks SC, $44.99

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT

Harbinger Wars #1 (Of 4)(Clayton Crain Variant Cover), $3.99

Harbinger Wars #1 (Of 4)(Clayton Henry Pullbox Cover), $3.99

Harbinger Wars #1 (Of 4)(Lewis Larosa Regular Cover), $3.99

Harbinger Wars #1 (Of 4)(Patrick Zircher Variant Cover), $3.99

Shadowman #6 (Dave Johnson Pullbox Cover), $3.99

Shadowman #6 (Patrick Zircher Regular Cover), $3.99

X-O Manowar Volume 2 Enter Ninjak TP, $14.99

VERTICAL

GTO 14 Days In Shonan Volume 8 GN, $10.95

Limit Volume 4 GN, $10.95

Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin Volume 1 Activation GN, $29.95

VIZ MEDIA

Barrage Volume 2 TP, $9.99

Bleach Volume 56 TP, $9.99

Blue Exorcist Volume 9 GN, $9.99

Dawn Of The Arcana Volume 9 TP, $9.99

Devil And Her Love Song Volume 8 GN, $9.99

Hana-Kimi 3-In-1 Edition Volume 4 TP, $14.99

Jiu Jiu Volume 4 GN, $9.99

Kimi Ni Todoke From Me To You Volume 16 GN, $9.99

Library Wars Love And War Volume 9 GN, $9.99

Nura Rise Of The Yokai Clan Volume 14 GN, $9.99

Slam Dunk Volume 27 GN, $9.99

Story Of Saiunkoku Volume 9 GN, $9.99

Toriko Volume 15 GN, $9.99

Yu-Gi-Oh 5DS Volume 4 GN, $9.99

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents Robyn Hood Vs Red Riding Hood (One Shot)(Cover A Jimbo Salgado), $5.99

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents Robyn Hood Vs Red Riding Hood (One Shot)(Cover B Marat Mychaels), $5.99

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents Robyn Hood Vs Red Riding Hood (One Shot)(Cover C Giuseppe Cafaro), $5.99

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents Robyn Hood Vs Red Riding Hood (One Shot)(Cover D Giuseppe Cafaro), $5.99

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents TheJungle Book Last Of The Species #2 (Of 5)(Cover A Keu Cha), $3.99

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents TheJungle Book Last Of The Species #2 (Of 5)(Cover B Nei Ruffino), $3.99

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents Unleashed #0 (Cover A Anthony Spay), $1.99

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents Unleashed #0 (Cover B Giuseppe Cafaro), $1.99