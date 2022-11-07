As Vladimir Putin‘s invasion of Ukraine continues to be a deadly and embarrassing blunder for Russia, talk of his ouster has reached a fever pitch in recent weeks. The costly endeavor has made Putin’s own allies turn against him as his rivals see an opportunity to permanently remove him from power. On the table is a civil war reportedly being plotted in Poland by anti-Kremlin forces, and the goal is very clear: kill Putin.

Via The Daily Beast:

A guerrilla fight may be the only way to take down Putin, said opposition activist Viacheslav Maltsev. “The main goal is to physically eliminate Putin,” Maltsev said. “The fight against terrorists requires terrorists’ methods,” one politician present said, according to Gazeta Wyborcza.

In addition to a mounting civil war, reports have been coming in that the Russian elites who make up Putin’s inner circle have turned on him. The Ukraine invasion has been an unmitigated disaster, and the Russian leader has made the worst mistake possible: Threatened the fortunes of oligarchs as aggressive sanctions target the country. It’s a situation that is not going to end well for Putin.

“Nobody’s gonna ask, ‘Hey Vladimir, would you like to leave?’ No. It’s a f*cking hammer to the head and he’s dead. Or it’s time to go to the sanatorium,” former CIA Moscow chief Daniel Hoffman told The Daily Beast. “They schwack him for it. That’s what they’ll do.”

(Via The Daily Beast)