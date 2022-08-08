Back in June, 100 days already passed since Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine. The Russians encountered more resistance and difficulty than expected with stalled convoys presenting a ridiculous look. Sure enough, we heard word of Russian troops sending up the mutiny vibe and threatening to blow up their general. And Putin lost a top commander (a.k.a., “The Executioner”) when he got whacked by a sniper, but that’s not all. As of a few weeks ago, Putin’s army had seen half (adding up to 75,000 soldiers) killed or wounded during the ongoing conflict.

Circumstances continue to grow more dire by the day with untold loss of life for Ukraine and Russia. Business Insider is now reporting that Putin is now down sixteen top generals since the war began. This information arrives via a UK Ministry of Defence report, which details how Putin canned six of those generals, and the other ten have gone missing (General-Colonel Aleksandr Zhuravlev notably did not show up for July 31 Navy Day) or been confirmed dead. Here’s now the overall military deaths stack up:

Russian losses from the war in Ukraine are estimated to be in the tens of thousands. US officials estimated on July 28 that more than 75,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured — about half of the number of troops Russia initially deployed in its invasion. While there have been few definitive assessments of the total casualties on either side, Insider previously cited a defense expert saying in late June that Ukraine has lost more than 18,000 troops.

And it sure looks like no one is giving up soon with everyone in it to win it. “It” being Putin’s desire to be seen as a Peter The Great-like figure in terms of imperialistic tsar-ing. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Presdent Volodymyr Zelensky famously refused a ride of the country and has vowed to keep fighting. According to an ex-NATO general, Putin’s put a nine-month target on winning the war, but the Ukrainians won’t make it easy for him.

(Via Business Insider)