Volodymyr Zelenskyy Turned Down An Offer To Be Evacuated From Ukraine: ‘I Need Ammunition, Not A Ride’

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin made good on his threat to invade Ukraine. Though death and destruction has abounded, it hasn’t gone as smoothly Putin may have expected. Soldiers have been met with strong Ukrainian resistance, not to mention denouncements from world leaders. Even as Russian forces entered the nation’s capital of Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to stand down, even turning down an offer from U.S. President Joe Biden to help him evacuate.

Late last week US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Zelenskyy remains a “prime target for Russian aggression.” But this hasn’t scared Zelenskyy off. According to the Ukraine embassy in Britain, when the U.S. offered to swoop him out of Kyiv, he declined the offer. “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” he reportedly responded.

Zelenskyy doubled down in a video posted on Twitter Saturday, which saw the president standing defiant in the nation’s populated city. “I’m here. We are not putting down any arms. We will protect our country, because our weapons are our truth,” he said. “That is it. That’s all I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy’s bravery was praised on social media.

Meanwhile, former president Trump — whose attempts to allegedly pressure Zelenskyy into snooping on Joe Biden led to his first impeachment — has called Putin’s invasion “genius.” Tucker Carlson has also carried his water while others try to make bizarre arguments blaming this all on Biden.

