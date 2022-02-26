Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin made good on his threat to invade Ukraine. Though death and destruction has abounded, it hasn’t gone as smoothly Putin may have expected. Soldiers have been met with strong Ukrainian resistance, not to mention denouncements from world leaders. Even as Russian forces entered the nation’s capital of Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to stand down, even turning down an offer from U.S. President Joe Biden to help him evacuate.

“The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride.” – @ZelenskyyUa on the US evacuation offer. Ukrainians are proud of their President💙💛 — Ukraine's Emb. to UK (@UkrEmbLondon) February 26, 2022

Late last week US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Zelenskyy remains a “prime target for Russian aggression.” But this hasn’t scared Zelenskyy off. According to the Ukraine embassy in Britain, when the U.S. offered to swoop him out of Kyiv, he declined the offer. “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” he reportedly responded.

Zelenskyy doubled down in a video posted on Twitter Saturday, which saw the president standing defiant in the nation’s populated city. “I’m here. We are not putting down any arms. We will protect our country, because our weapons are our truth,” he said. “That is it. That’s all I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy’s bravery was praised on social media.

Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa is a true hero. A comedian, an artist, and an owner of steel balls. I hope desperately to be able to see him again, so I can thank him for showing the world that political character and courage still exist. https://t.co/42I6eQuf26 — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) February 26, 2022

“I need ammunition, not a ride.” https://t.co/QG7YgyPYrB — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 26, 2022

Putin’s main achievement in the last 48 hours is making President Zelensky a global hero. His quote to Americans offering to evacuate him “I need ammunition, not a ride”. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) February 26, 2022

“I need ammunition, not a ride" —- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Gonna tell my grandson a warrior said this. 🇺🇦🪶 — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) February 26, 2022

“The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride.” — President Zelenskyy I love this man. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️ (@cmclymer) February 26, 2022

“I need ammunition, not a ride” is Zelensky’s money quote that will go down in history. Probably the most significant line and decision by a leader in the 21st century. — zelensky stan account 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@swarthydylan) February 26, 2022

President Zelenskiy in response to the U.S. request that he evacuate Kyiv: "I need ammunition, not a ride." I ain't never been to Ukraine and I would go fight for this dude. — I Smoked Truth Social (@BlackKnight10k) February 26, 2022

The Ukrainians should be proud of their leader. The man was offered to be evacuated by US and he responded with “I need ammunition, not a ride.” Putin and Russia thought it would be easy to take over Ukraine, think again. #WWIII pic.twitter.com/aDulMBipIG — Adam 🇺🇦 (@FGR_ADAM) February 26, 2022

Inspirational leader. #Ukraine “When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs” "I need ammunition, not a ride." ~ President Zelensky. pic.twitter.com/42GeZDipI9 — JΞSŦΞR ✪ ΔCŦUΔL³³°¹ (@th3j35t3r) February 26, 2022

Meanwhile, former president Trump — whose attempts to allegedly pressure Zelenskyy into snooping on Joe Biden led to his first impeachment — has called Putin’s invasion “genius.” Tucker Carlson has also carried his water while others try to make bizarre arguments blaming this all on Biden.

