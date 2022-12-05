When Vladimir Putin isn’t reportedly pooping all over himself after falling down stairs these days, he’s also apparently freaking out about his underperforming army. Should he really be too shocked? It only seems inevitable that soldiers who are sent with no clear orders wouldn’t ascend toward success, nor does it bode well that tampon instructions are being doled out to new recruits, meaning that medical supplies are low or nonexistent.

However, word has surfaced that Putin is taken aback at his not only afraid that he’ll be killed if he loses this war, but he’s straight-up afraid of the loss itself. That comes according to U.S. National Intelligence Director Avril Haines, who is quoted by NBC News on the ammunition shortage that Putin cannot seem to overcome. Further, Haines reveals that she’s received intel about Putin being genuinely “surprised” at how this war is going for Russia:

“I do think he is becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces in Russia. But it’s still not clear to us that he has a full picture at this stage of just how challenged they are,” Haines said.

At the same time, Haines notes that U.S. intel’s sources reveal that Putin has been cagey about whether he ever plans to admit that he needs to pull back or altogether pull out of this war. This shouldn’t be too surprising to those watching at home, but it’s surely something that the Ukrainian (and Russian) people do not love to see.

(Via NBC News)