Vladimir Putin’s disastrous war is financially draining Russia, which isn’t even the worst of it, given the enormous loss of life (including many, many Russians) over in Ukraine. He’s apparently so upset about his manpower losses, which show that “boots on the ground” isn’t exactly working out. With Ukrainian cities completely out of reach in that regard, he resorted to launching missiles into Kyiv, where he killed multiple civilians, including a newborn, and knocked out utilities to the area. His increasing desperation has led to nuclear chatter, and we’ve also heard that his dwindling supply of allies is heading into “civil war” while it becomes obvious that this war is a huge mistake.

To that end, there’s some armchair psychology going on from Putin’s present foes. Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovich believes that Putin’s recent strategic moves reflect his fear of clear-and-present danger on his end. In other words, Putin knows that if he loses this disastrous war, his life is on the line, via The Independent (and according to The Times):

“[Putin] is very afraid because there is no forgiveness in Russia for tsars who lose wars,” Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, told The Times. “He is fighting for his life now. If he loses the war, at least in the minds of the Russians, it means the end. The end of him as a political figure. And possibly in the physical sense.”

From there, it’s no wonder that word is leaking out that Putin’s inner circle is privately bemoaning an impending loss, although we’ve heard (for much of this year) that they’re attempting to figure out who might succeed Putin after this war finally ends (and not well for Russia). In the meantime, Ukrainian citizens and Russian soldiers continue to suffer while it looks like this war will drag on into 2023.

