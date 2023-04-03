Jacob Chansley, a.k.a. the QAnon Shaman, has been staying at a halfway house in Arizona per the condition of his early release from federal prison, and his fellow residents are reportedly surprised to learn about their “famous” new roommate.

“What? He put on the horns? Holy s–t,” one of Chansley’s roommates told the New York Post. ““He’s quiet and [keeps] to himself.”

Thanks to the wild photos of his outfit, which the internet dubbed the “Chewbacca bikini,” Chansley practically became the face of the January 6 attack as he was seen howling inside the Capitol building while wielding the American flag like a spear. However, after his arrest, the “Shaman” denounced both the QAnon movement and Donald Trump while his lawyer declared that Trump should take care of the “jackasses” that he “f*cked up.”

While his roommates are shocked to learn that Chansley is the horn guy, that surprise mostly comes from the fact that he’s been pretty mild-mannered and downright polite:

Another resident, Shywanna Grimes, told The Post she wasn’t aware who Chansley was, either. “I didn’t know that,” Grimes said. “I just got out [from behind bars]. I didn’t watch TV.” She said Chansley has been nice, noting he waves to her and says hello. “We all have a background,” said Grimes, 34, who was imprisoned for smuggling. “We are all human. We all make mistakes. We are not perfect.”

Chansley reentered the news cycle in early March when Tucker Carlson aired heavily edited footage from the January 6 attacks, which prompted Elon Musk to demand Chansley’s release, but that had no factor in the decision. The reformed shaman was already headed for early release due to good behavior, which is reportedly extremely common for federal prison sentences.

