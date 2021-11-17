Thanks to his “Chewbacca bikini” outfit and prominent presence in photos where he’s screaming while holding the American flag on a spear, Jacob Chansley, a.k.a. the QAnon Shaman, was just slapped with the second-longest prison sentence yet for participation in the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol building. While Chansley has attempted to have his sentence reduced by denouncing Donald Trump and asking for credit for time served (he was one of the first insurrectionists arrested in January), the Department of Justice and Judge Royce Lamberth were not open to leniency. Via CNN:

Other judges are likely to look to Lamberth’s sentence as a possible benchmark, since Chansley is one of the first felony defendants among more than 660 Capitol riot cases to receive a punishment. Pictures of Chansley at the Capitol went viral because of a bizarre appearance while leading others through the Capitol, shouting into a bullhorn. As one of the first 30 rioters inside the building, he made his way to the Senate dais that was hastily vacated earlier by then-Vice President Mike Pence, and left a note, according to his plea documents.

During the sentencing hearing, the judge explained to the Shaman’s attorney why he was throwing the book at this client, saying, “He made himself the image of the riot, didn’t he?” Lamberth said. “For good or bad, he made himself the very image of this whole event.”

The Shaman’s sentence is just one month shy of the one given to New Jersey gym owner Scott Kevin Fairlamb, who received 42 months in prison after repeatedly posting videos of his involvement in the MAGA coup on social media… where people are currently celebrating the Shaman’s fate and hoping to see even more Jan. 6 rioters behind bars, particularly its ring leader.

