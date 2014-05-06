‘Radio Free Albemuth’ Finally Combines Philip K. Dick And Alanis Morissette

Way, way, waaaaaay back in 2007 you might remember news that Philip K. Dick’s novel Radio Free Albemuth had been adapted into a movie. Said movie promptly disappeared! Only now, it’s reappeared and will apparently be coming out next month!
As you might guess, having spent seven years in the can has not been good to this particular movie. And yes, that’s Robin Sparkles, er, Alanis Morissette See for yourself:
For those unfamiliar, Radio Free Albemuth is essentially Dick working through his personal problems and religious philosophy, and a book so subtle Dick is a main character who ends the book in a concentration camp. Essentially it’s Atlas Shrugged for pretentious stoners; not to make light of Dick’s personal experiences, but come on, you read that summary and you winced, admit it. The book was rewritten into the far better VALIS.
While it’s true Dick has been the source of some truly great cinema, like the underrated A Scanner Darkly, this feels a bit more Screamers than Blade Runner. We’ll know pretty quickly either way; Radio Free Albemuth comes out June 27th.
Yes. VALIS is better, but I found Radio Free Albemuth to be an interesting, incredibly wacky read. But Alanis Morrisette? Ugggh. No thank you. That alone is probably why it sat on a shelf.
It’s interesting if you want to get into Dick’s head a little bit. But by the same token, there’s only so much you want to hear about anybody’s religious experience.
Also: Screamers is better looking than this shit.
I fucking love Philip K. Dick but most of his books really don’t translate to movies that well. The best “adaptations” like Blade Runner and Total Recall are a shit ton different than the novel/story. That being said A Scanner Darkly was the only one that was faithful to the book I’ve seen and I loved it.
It helped that it was a very personal story and Linklater was smart about making it “futuristic.” Also that he has famous friends who will act in his movies.
This was for me, by at least 500 miles, his least accessible book. Yes, VALIS is many times better, but the books in the VALIS trilogy are just uncomfortable for me to read. They’re too personal. We’re looking over his shoulder as this poor guy is trying to make sense of something that can’t be made sense of. It’s kind of sad. And then Alanis Morissette showed up…
Alanis as Sadassa Silvia…definitely not what I had in mind while reading.
Whoa. This oddity stinks of maple syrup. But I will be among the first in line.