‘Raiders Of The Lost Ark’ Opening Scene Fantastically Recreated In Stop Motion

Abed Nadir would be so proud. Indy enthusiast and lover of all things meticulous, Jeff Gurwood, shot this shot-for-shot remake of arguably the greatest opening movie scene ever in stop motion using Hasbro action figures and a set he built himself. The end result is beyond impeccable and includes the audio to back it up. He calls it “Indyanimation” and it took six months to complete. He started right around the 30th anniversary of Raiders from this past summer. George Lucas is submitting his YouTube takedown request as I type this.

Jeff, if you’re reading this and open to taking requests, the “Nuke the fridge” is practically begging for the stop motion treatment.

Jeff Gurwood via Sly Oyster