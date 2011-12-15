‘Raiders Of The Lost Ark’ Opening Scene Fantastically Recreated In Stop Motion

#Indiana Jones #Steven Spielberg #YouTube
Editorial Director
12.15.11

Abed Nadir would be so proud. Indy enthusiast and lover of all things meticulous, Jeff Gurwood, shot this shot-for-shot remake of arguably the greatest opening movie scene ever in stop motion using Hasbro action figures and a set he built himself. The end result is beyond impeccable and includes the audio to back it up. He calls it “Indyanimation” and it took six months to complete. He started right around the 30th anniversary of Raiders from this past summer. George Lucas is submitting his YouTube takedown request as I type this.

Jeff, if you’re reading this and open to taking requests, the “Nuke the fridge” is practically begging for the stop motion treatment.

Jeff Gurwood via Sly Oyster

Around The Web

TOPICS#Indiana Jones#Steven Spielberg#YouTube
TAGSGeorge LucasIndiana JonesRAIDERS OF THE LOST ARKsteven spielbergSTOP MOTIONyoutube

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP