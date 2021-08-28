During the pandemic, we’ve all learned a lot of things we probably wouldn’t have otherwise. Some of those things are good: People learned to bake bread, how to speak other languages. Seth Rogen discovered pottery. And some of those things are bad. Thanks to crackpots, a number of once-obscure — and potentially dangerous — drugs have become household names. Who can ever forget Hydroxychloroquine?

The latest is Ivermectin, which has heretofore been used as a dewormer on farm animals. But now people who are afraid of putting vaccines into their bodies are rolling the dice on something mostly used on horses — and getting really, really sick.

Rand Paul does not support injecting Ivermectin. But the Kentucky senator does evidently believe in using it to score culture war points. As per Cincinatti’s The Enquirer (as caught by Raw Story), his latest feat of medical quackery is claiming that the FDA and the CDC — both of whom have warned that the animal drug should not be used on humans — are refusing to test its efficacy because they don’t like the former president. Or something.

“The hatred for Trump deranged these people so much, that they’re unwilling to objectively study it,” Paul said during a packed townhall meeting in a Cincinatti suburb. “So someone like me that’s in the middle on it, I can’t tell you because they will not study ivermectin. They will not study hydroxychloroquine without the taint of their hatred for Donald Trump.”

When a woman in attendance, who said she had some Ivermectin stored away “just in case,” asked Paul about the not-so-miracle drug, he simply said, “I don’t know if it works, but I keep an open mind.” (Paul is ophthalmologist, by the way.)

Paul also dissed mask mandates and the vaccines that would be a more effective and safer treatment than a drug that was not made for humans. Meanwhile, cases in Paul’s state of Kentucy are soaring.

While this is happening in Kentucky — Rand Paul — the state’s junior senator is talking about fucking horse drugs… @randpaul 👀 https://t.co/9K0suHWi4c — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 27, 2021

As ever, it’s not clear what the end game here is with those like Paul, who preach a bizarre version of personal freedom while endangering their constituents’ lives, to say nothing of the doctors who are struggling to treat them. In any case, please don’t take cow drugs.

(Via Cincinatti.com and Raw Story)