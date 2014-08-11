Kid Passed Out At ‘Michigan Party For The Record Books’ Finally Speaks Out, Gives Amazing Interview

Last week, we told you about a bro who threw a “party for the record books.” An insane 2000 person rave at a farm house in Mecosta County, a rural area in western Michigan. 20-year-old James Taylor, the organizer of the party, gave local news a brief glimpse into what went down. During that interview, cameras panned to a man passed out on the floor, some 12 hours after the rave had concluded. That man become a viral sensation, an internet hero of sorts.
Here is the GIF heard ’round the world.
We now know the identity of the man thanks in large part to this amazing interview with Vocativ. His name is Ray Hulin. He is a 27-year-old rapper that goes by the name of Ratchet. No, I’m not lying, this is real life. Ratchet said the scene of him laying on the floor was not staged adding, “I was really laying there, bro. That’s where I was at.” He even recreated the moment in slow motion for cameras. Ratchet is the best, obviously.
Wait, so “Ratchet” lost both his phones and walked five hours to the next county over? Man, we need a reality series called “Five Hours with Ratchet.” Someone get to work on that ASAP.
(via Nezzy21)
I wonder how many people fucked him when he was passed out?
I don’t know, but I hope he makes a rap about it.
Curse, you just won the internet.
Remind me never to pass out around you.
Everything about that clip is amazing. Fatman, Black Velvet, the hipster glasses, everything.
i still can’t comprehend a dude with facial hair that bad getting anyone to show up to their party, let alone thousands.
what else you gonna do in rural Michigan?
That guy is awesome, and he sounds like Aziz.
LIQUOR BOTTLE CELL PHONE
Idiocracy really was a documentary.
Reality is just the prequel.
He didn’t lose his phones, he drank ’em both and just forgot.
….Murica??
Getting a major Tom Haverford vibe from this guy.