Read This Insanely Comprehensive List Of DealBreakers A Guy Posted On A Dating Site

This was posted to Tumblr almost a year ago, but the internet is only just now starting to catch on to it. A woman named Emily received a message from a guy on OK Cupid, but before responding to him checked out his profile and found the following list of clear over one hundred items on his “Don’t Message Me If…” section. So being the ever-viligant douche-shaming woman that I assume Emily to be, she took screen shots and posted them to her Tumblr page for posterity.
Behold, random guy’s dealbreakers:
OK yeah, so maybe it’s pretty douchey to list them all out like this, and even though there are a handful here that even apply to me (*cough* browsing photos of cats is an activity for you *cough*) — I have to admit, a lot of these are not unreasonable. Who wants to date a a bad tipper, or someone who belittles transgender people, or takes up too much space on the sidewalk while looking down at their phones? Those are all the worst kind of people.
I mean hell. My husband is one of those people who crowds the person in front of him in line at the grocery store, as if someone invading another human being’s personal space will somehow make the line go faster. Perhaps if I had had a dealbreaker list of my own, I would have avoided many potentially uncomfortable moments at the grocery store in my life.
So basically “don’t message me if you have any opinions that are different from mine”. Sounds like a real catch.
He hates “The Princess Bride?”
He should have led with that one, it tells the reader everything they need to know.
the list could have saved time by just saying,
“- you don’t mind dating Satan “
@Ape Cavalry Deserter He’s not Satan. Just an empty, soulless husk of a human being.
No more rhymes now, I mean it!
Doesn’t say hates, just says list as your favorite movie. He also includes Shawshank, it could be a way of shooting down people who don’t have a lot of depth in their pop cultural sensibilities. Lock Stock, Shawshank, and princess bride, pins this person to probably under 35, but older than I want to say 25.
@judasdubois While that’s a fair point, I’m not sure that makes him look any better.
@Dan Seitz maybe its just me, but seeing as I’m 32, I could easily see someone being tired of quirky people around my age listing the princess bride as their favorite movie. Like personally its not even in my top 10.
And having talked with people my age who list it as one of their favorite movies, well I could see why you would want to eliminate them. Like people who quote monty python and think it makes them funny.
@RillBomanowski
Thank you.
Who showers every day? What am I, the governor?
+1
A lot of these fall into “You are not wrong but you are an asshole.” territory.
It may seem like a bit much, but honestly he was just very through in listing the many things I wouldn’t want in a date, either.
Good for him. Even if I’m guilty of a few…
kinda surprised “no fatties” isn’t on here (unless i skimmed over it). he’s so accepting!
I think it’s implied with all of the comments surrounding diet and how one will look in 15 years.
I think that’s the master list of deal breakers, BUT you have to pick like a few. Not all of them.
I feel like it’s a bit unfair to call a mentally ill person a “douchebag”
Good lord. I just kept scrolling and scrolling….
This guy is probably a real joy to be around.
well, he does seem to have a pretty solid awareness of which kinds of behavior are pretty shitty.
@Raw Is Leary
Yeah, buried in the list of every other possible behavior. I’m surprised he doesn’t include
“height, shorter than 5’5 3/4″, taller than 5’5 7/8”
You had me at toxoplasmosis, dude! And I’m not even gay yet.
I can’t even say how many times I thought about doing this. He’s my hero.
“You believe everyone is entitled to their opinion, no matter how inane.”
“You engage in gratuitous verbal hyperbole on a regular basis.”
“You don’t realize John Lennon was a ‘bono level’ douche.”
The cognitive dissonance is strong with this one.
To be fair, I do not like John Lennon. He is a douche.
But a Bono Level douche?
Lennon used to make fun of the mentally retarded -on stage.-
Bono might be the one trying to reach “Lennon level” douche.
“You can’t see your own biases”
I almost choked on my sugar/caffeine/dairy laden beverage on reading that one!
@VladimirA
Not anymore
– Mark David Chapman
Wow.
Also, why is Burning Man in quotes and not capitalized? That’s what the event is called. What a tool.
“You want a home birth”
This wins everything.
Wow. You read a few and think “This seems reasonable.” You keep going and it all goes down the road to madness at a rapid clip.
The ‘if the police had no guns’ bit is tea party birther level insane.
Wait, you read this list and thought Tea Party????? You’re an idiot, right?
I live in a country where the police have no guns.
We still have police.
You can tell by the occasional superfluous “u” that he is probably British and therefore used to a police force that did not traditionally use guns.
I’m surprised that the last item on the list wasn’t “You didn’t read all of this”
I think he wants a robot.
“You wear yoga clothes when not engaging in yoga”
This man is either 80 years old or has no genitals.
Anyway, sounds like his dream girl is a flesh light.
I’m not even sure if he’s looking for a male or female. Women don’t generally tell strangers on the street to “smile” – we’re usually the recipients of that shit. And no wearing stetsons or fedoras? That’s not a common accessory among any women I know.
@Downton Gabby visit the south. sundresses and cowboy boots, etc. are sorority girl uniforms down here.
@Tubesteak, ah, I did not think of this as a regional thing. Still fairly horrifying to imagine.
And now, this prize is off my list because one of my dealbreakers is, “You are not from the South.”
In the grocery store of life, some people are destined to be the cleanup in aisle 7.
-you dont use proper capitalization/punctuation/ or spelling/etc and write in what are often needlesly convoluted run on sentences
You just know some woman is going to go through them all, finally finish, and say, “…..shit. I don’t break any of those. I’m his soulmate.”
So, Ted Mosby has an OK Cupid profile. Got it.
You know, that was the wrong analogy. Ted was a douche that dated everyone that was horrible.
Thats more like Jerry Seinfeld.
I can’t believe this guy’s single
I mean this might be the longest one, but I’ve seen lists of this level of shittiness regularly on OKCupid in my experience. It’s like a breeding ground for people that think they’re better than everyone else.
To be fair, the site’s target demo is what, 18-24? There’s a lot of that going around at that age. Had a pretty bad case of it myself.
If I were to mine my old LiveJournal, I’m sure I’d find a variation on this list, posted approximately every three months :/
The fact that the John Lennon one was buried in the middle leads me to believe that this was clearly written by Mark David Chapman in an attempt to weed out phonies of all types.
Did she message him back?
I think he made the list that long to try and hide how racist he is.
I hate to admit, but I agree with some of those.
A lot of them make sense/are personal preferences that while some people might be offended by, he’s at least honestly telling you up front “Yep I’m one of those.”
I can’t be offended at someone being self selective as a dater. It would be like someone admitting outright they are a racist, sure I might not like it, but at least they are being honest.
Then again I always lead off my dates with ‘I’m an asshole.” Set expectations low.
Really, it’s the volume not the content. I wouldn’t date a holocaust denier either.
he’s a pedophile apologist. i’m sure once he has kids he’ll totally move into a neighborhood full of reformed child rapists. of course, he won’t ever have kids since he’ll never find a women that fits this list.
Wait where do you get pedophile apologist? I admit I didn’t read every single part of the list, but thats a might big leap.
And the list does have a large volume to it, it also could be a joke like someone reads the list, mentions something halfway down that would disqualify them from messaging him in their message and it starts a good conversation of “Well at least you read my profile!”
I guess I’m a dating optimist, I never did the online thing for very long I married a woman I worked with.
@judasdubois, he says you’re out if you think pedophilia is an evil, instead of an illness. Now, we can argue about it all day, but I think saying either definition is the “only” way to see it is rather narrow, though I recognize outside of Olivia Benson, most people are understandably inclined to see it as an evil. Really, he thinks people who consider Jerry Sandusky a black-hearted piece of shit are undeserving of dating him? That’s rather extreme.
Of course, he also eliminates those who considers themselves happy people.
I’m not sure if this guy needs to be stuffed full of Adderall or anti-depressants. He’s basically all over the place.
it’s between needlessly killing spiders and consuming too much sugar, in section 2156.3120.B of the manifesto. it’s a comment, while true in a sense that they are ill, it’s not something that’s going to be cured. it comes off as, they did what they did because they are sick not because they’re bad people, be nicer to them. fuck that shit.
Eh I guess and I swear this isn’t my list despite me defending aspects of it, I’m happily married. But I could see someone not particularly wanting to date people who are strict “this is wrong, this is evil.” when it comes to mental illness things like pedophilia. It is a mental illness, it doesn’t make what they did not wrong, but it doesn’t make them satan, it makes them a person with a problem, like alcoholics, and people who put A-1 sauce on steak.
everything’s a mental illness now. you do horrible shit, you’re a horrible person.
@Tubesteak Correct me if I’m wrong, but he specifically states that he doesn’t think “pedophilic thoughts” are evil. I’m not going through that and reading it again so if that’s not what he said then feel free to call me illiterate or something.
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with wanting to help, rather than vilify, someone who has evil thoughts but has done nothing wrong. I’m right there with you on those who actually hurt children, though.
There are a few of those that I agree with but this dude seems like he would be just terrible to even be around. Basically if you have an opinion that differs from his or have any fun ever he’d be pissy about it.
Nothing wrong with this list.
I think that is from my OK Cupid profile……………………..
I think we were all wrong in thinking he was looking for a woman. This man is simply looking for the perfect black lab; one that does not wear yoga pants
I like the doors. Yes i said it.
TMI!!!!!!
This photo says it better than I ever could:
[img.4plebs.org]
This guy should just kill himself, because that’s his best bet.
Seriously
Some of those are bad, a lot of them make sense–the primary problem is mainly that that list is SO FUCKING LONG that you’re pretty much saying you don’t want anyone ever in your life to message you. Which, y’know, it’s OKCupid and you’re a dude so nobody’s gonna do that anyway.
To paraphrase Patton Oswalt, this guy is going to miss everything cool and die angry (and alone, naturally).
If he does find love, or horrors, reproduces, then I’m going to kill myself because humanity is too sick to survive. But since I can’t commit genocide …
So, basically he’s letting the world know he plans on dying sad, fat, and alone.
OK, I’m hooked. Give this guy a reality show. Run through like 5-8 dates per 1/2 hour episode. Pinpoint the exact item on this list the lady fails and have a funny catchphrase to dismiss her, like “GUESS YOU SHOULDA BEEN A REALDOLL”. Sponsorship opportunities?
Special episode devotes the entire 1/2 hour to whichever lady is inhuman enough to actually meet all of these criteria.
Considering other dating shows on the air, this sounds plausible.
I’m sure this guy is perfect and without faults. You know the best part of being in a relationship is agreeing with ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING the other person does, and liking the exact same things and having identical beliefs. Christ, what are you planning on talking about?
Also if you’re going to use the term “deal breaker” either play it light (don’t like the doors, wants to watch all the Minnesota Vikings games whatever) or go heavy (“doesn’t except transgender people, is a holocaust denier” don’t do both because you will seem like a fucking prick.
This person will die alone and no one will ever love them because they have impossibly high standards and they will push away everyone in their life that they disagree with. Have fun being a lonely, old, irritable old man that should have killed themselves 50 years ago OK Cupid guy. You miserable fucking cunt.
I shit you not. This is the guy women should pick. This list isn’t real. Dude is funny. Although women who aren’t into cynicism or sarcasm should probably stay far away.
-you get all pissy about the chloroform, duct tape, shovel, rope, and quicklime in the trunk of my car and what I’m burying under the floorboards of the house.
Lol this has Sheldon Cooper written all over it.
Deal Breaker….does not know the difference between regiment and regimens.
The list is too long to read in its entirety but the ones I made it through don’t seem remotely douchey. (I can’t stand when people walk three abreast on the sidewalk, those oblivious dicks.) Seems like this guy took a lot of time to paint a well-rounded picture of who he is by listing the things he can’t abide. Can’t fault him for that.
If you get bored, you should check out the entire thing. Sure, there are a few reasonable dislikes but for every one, there’s six that go over the top and contradict each other.
“The list is too long to read in its entirety…”
Precisely.
Ladies, what a catch! He’s a feminist, supports LGBT rights and challenges white, straight, middle-class privilege! He’s also clearly a believer in soul-mates and a born optimist when it comes to the importance of honesty. Either that or a satirical comic genius. Not a douchebag imo. ‘No fat chicks’ is conspicuously absent. I don’t agree with some of it but most of the things on the list are pretty indefensible behaviours.
I like this guy. He knows what he doesn’t want. If he finds his match, they’ll be happy forever.
Was this list written by the dude from 50 shades of grey?
Yoga pants are a better invention than facebook.