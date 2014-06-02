Rebecca Black Is Still The Worst Even When She Reads Mean YouTube Comments About Herself

Despite the fact that I work for the internet, I’ve managed to remain blissfully unaware of Rebecca Black for the most part. Yes, I know she had that video “Friday” that everybody took a collective dump on, but other than that, really nothing. So when I saw that Rebecca Black posted a video on YouTube reading some of the mean comments people had left on her videos, I was like, oh, this girl must be actually pretty cool. It’s always refreshing when someone has a sense of humor about themselves, which is what makes Celebrities Reading Mean Tweets About Themselves so funny.
NOPE. That’s not what this is. Not at all. I had such a violent reaction to this video, that I had to restrain myself to doing this to my laptop the entire time I was watching it.
This video has about as much self awareness as people who wear nude leggings in public. I would advise her to learn a bit of humility, but with this attitude she’ll probably fit right in at whatever sorority her parents buy her into when she goes to college in a couple of years.
(YouTube Via Huffington Post)
I made it 1:09
What do you all got?
Damn… :53 second mark.
Because of you, I want to try, but I can’t even bring myself to start it.
I just clicked on a few random points on the player. Her face looks like a day old McDonald’s hamburger. I just want to throw it in the trash.
1:34. Really thought I could do the entire damn thing, but nope..my masochism has limits.
1:41
But mainly cause I couldn’t stop staring at the red streak on her tongue. Was it Kool Aid? Fun Dip? Somebody wrap a fruit roll up around their cock and facefuck her?
I think I win, I made it 2:27(when she bragged about the money she makes and ended it with “SORRY BOUT IT”).
Oh wait…this means I lose doesn’t it?
The whole 3:31.
There’s only one solution.
Burn the internet.
+1.
She’s screaming. Why is she screaming?
Comedy isnt her forte either
In the words of Michael Bolton; No talent ass clown.
I’m a little slow. Granted. But I didn’t believe it was as bad as you thought it was. You think she should just give up singing?
Sooo… Why do I wish She had done this video Naked… ???
This is the only reason we still talk about her. No one brings up Susan Boyle reading mean tweets about herself.
One other major difference is that Susan Boyle is actually a capable singer.
“Some of my most well-known and disliked videos…” Oh, she did something other than “Friday?”
[www.youtube.com]
That’s the video of Rebecca watching the Friday video back in November. I swear I watched the entire thing, but I remember nothing of the experience.
Sure, Josh posted about it back in December. I remember making that reply about Sandra Bernhard. I remember nothing about the video.
Really creeping me out now.
I’m not going to watch it again. I afraid of what will happen.
She’s going to be really fat. You can tell by looking at her face.
And also by looking at her tongue because who says “I’m going to post a video on the internet. Better grab a Cherry flavored Slurpee first”?
Oh yeah, fat people.
Stacey Ritzen, you seem to feel very strongly about things which should not invoke strong feelings. I’m still trying to figure out what makes this video worthy of any sort of feeling at all, let alone ones of the caliber you purport.
What’s the point of bleeping out curse words when still show them on the screen?
I made it 30 seconds before giving up. She’s about as close to being a pool of diarrhea as one can get without actually being a pool of diarrhea. At least diarrhea has substance, i.e. corn and peanuts.
The best thing about this is the spelling and grammar in the actual comments on screen. One step closer to Idiocracy.
so she made a video of herself reacting to watching Friday yep. its a thing. she needs to get off her own dick.
As long as she wouldn’t pass up a violent blowjob.
Idk I thought it was kinda funny to watch the Friday chick call her self a Fat Bitch and among other things.
I’d hit it.