Renowned Beefcake Joe Manganiello Looked Like A ‘Freaks And Geeks’ Cast Member As A Kid

#Conan
Editorial Director
07.16.14 3 Comments

Famous acting beefcake and noted dater of Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, visited Conan last night to teach the most coordinated of late night hosts some sexy stripper moves, but now that additional video is available I’d be remiss if I didn’t share the part where Joe revealed before and after images to the audience, because it’s some serious Captain American super soldier serum sh*t.

Here’s your handy Freaks and Geeks comparison because we’re all thinking it.

Someone get Martin Starr signed on to Magic Mike 2 stat! He’s still got plenty of time to Manganiello this thing!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conan
TAGSCONANCONAN O'BRIENFreaks and GeeksJOE MANGANIELLO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP