Renowned Beefcake Joe Manganiello Looked Like A ‘Freaks And Geeks’ Cast Member As A Kid

Famous acting beefcake and noted dater of Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, visited Conan last night to teach the most coordinated of late night hosts some sexy stripper moves, but now that additional video is available I’d be remiss if I didn’t share the part where Joe revealed before and after images to the audience, because it’s some serious Captain American super soldier serum sh*t.

Here’s your handy Freaks and Geeks comparison because we’re all thinking it.

Someone get Martin Starr signed on to Magic Mike 2 stat! He’s still got plenty of time to Manganiello this thing!