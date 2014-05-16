Review: ‘Godzilla’ Is A Movie More Admirable Than Likeable

People go to Godzilla movies for one reason: Monster fights. A Godzilla movie is unpretentious in what it is and what it offers, and that’s one of the pleasures. Unfortunately, for too much of its running time, Godzilla is crippled by a fear that we won’t take it seriously.
The problem is largely this movie wants to be a “gritty”, “realistic” Godzilla, and the very concept is vaguely ridiculous. The plot does give Bryan Cranston and Aaron Taylor-Johnson a few moments early on to play off each other and establish a frustrated son dealing with his broken father. But again and again, it keeps cutting to the humans and then refusing to really give them anything to do.
Cranston’s direction boils down to “shout your lines” before being abruptly excised from the movie. Ken Watanabe exists entirely to spout exposition and carry around his dad’s watch, because every nuclear scientist from Japan is required, by Hollywood law, to have a relative who died at Hiroshima. Elizabeth Olsen is given the usual thankless crying wife role, which is at least better than Juliette Binoche, who might as well just be called Dr. Deadmom Plotpoint. Even Taylor-Johnson, who’s front and center for much of the movie, doesn’t have all that much to do here.
Oddly, it does the same thing with the monsters. This movie has an annoying habit of showing Godzilla and a MUTO getting into it and then… cutting away. In fact, the climax of the first monster fight is something we see on television. Literally. The second time, the fight is just about to start and then… a blast door closes on it and we cut away. The screenplay can’t just let them fight, for some reason, but struggles to find anything to cut to that’s more compelling.
That isn’t to say there isn’t some great moments in there. Gareth Edwards achieves some stunning visuals depicting the destruction in the wake of Godzilla and the giant insects he fights, and pulls off some great suspense and action pieces. As disaster spectacle, it’s quite good, and the nods to Godzilla tropes sprinkled throughout are a nice touch; yes, there are power lines, and no, they don’t work.
And the third act, which has the most actual Godzilla in it, shows an admirable understanding of how Godzilla movies work while depicting them more agilely and smartly than many filmmakers. It’s all CGI, but it’s carefully animated to feel like people in elaborate suits, Godzilla especially. The creature design and animation is simply exquisite and conveys a lot of emotion.
Ultimately, though, Godzilla is a movie so terrified you’ll think it’s a goofy monster movie, and yet wants so much to be a goofy monster movie, that it often winds up neither fish nor fowl. It’s not a bad movie, and I agree with Vince’s overall grade if not his excessive Pacific Rim bashing, but in the inevitable sequel, it either needs to give the humans something interesting to do, or remember that the entire reason we’re in that theater is right there in the title.
So it’s good, but not good enough to make us completely forget the ’98 film?
It’s good, with reservations. Like, visually it’s gorgeous. When the monsters actually fight, it’s great. The problem, as noted, is the monsters don’t fight nearly enough.
@Dan Seitz That’s too bad. The visuals look amazing in the promos.
They are. It’s almost painterly in some shots. If you go just for the pretty pictures you’ll get your money’s worth.
@Dan Seitz I’ll probably go then. The Cranston factor also helps.
Dan is right. Visually, this is a stunning work of art (as far as Godzilla movies go). Major kudos to the CGI folks on this film. Secondly, Cranston is raw and emotional as always just wished he had stuck around for a bit longer. Definitely worth the ticket price for the visual effects and Cranston.
Bummer. I was really hoping for some great Godzilla on MUTO violence, but it sounds like they shied away. Given how expensive that would have been, I don’t blame them. But its still a bummer.
The third act is pretty much all monster fights, and it’s great. It’s just they spend too long getting there.
Someone is going to become rich when they write a screenwriting book called “The Fireworks Factory and How To Get There”.
“Take $5, rent Die Hard, notice how everything flows in the plot, and then DO THAT FOR GOD’S SAKE.”
Hmmmmm. I dunno. Short book.
im not gonna ruin anything, but the third act featured the best kill shot in the entire history of godzilla movies
^^ agreed. so damn satisfying. for me it made all the teasing prior worth getting through.
Ill still throw my money at it like Quagmire in a strip joint.
Giggity! and Go Heels!
@Bawk HUZZAH!
Just popping in for the four hundredth time to say that ‘Pacific Rim’ was terrible and boring because it was nothing but monsters and action figures doing punch ’em ups in bland environments. It was a movie without characters.
(Also, this review seems pretty reasonable. I liked Godzilla a bit more, but there you are.)
I’m not really willing to get into a PR Vs. Godzilla argument because they both have their positives and negatives. Really, the ideal kaiju movie is the one with Godzilla’s visual sensibility and Pacific Rim’s sense of fun and willingness to go big. Pacific Rim knew it was a giant monster movie and didn’t give a shit what you thought, it was gonna rocket-punch a monster in the face.
Also, if I’m being honest, Pacific Rim gave its actors waaaaaay more to do than Godzilla. It was total freakin’ cheese, but at least when you cut to a human, they do more than book a flight.
Even though Del Toro has mentioned numerous times that Pacific Rim is his tribute to kaiju movies, I still say it works better viewed as a live action tribute to mech animes. The dialogue, character tropes, jaeger designs and even the abundance of “downtime” in the film remind me more of an anime like Neon Genesis (or one of the Gundam series, which Del Toro is a massive fan of) than any of the kaiju films I’ve seen.
” it was nothing but monsters and action figures doing punch ‘em ups ” I fail to see the problem.
I agree with your review (I know we normally don’t agree on anything for some reason) I wouldn’t have minded the cutting away if the humans were doing anything interesting or were themselves interesting in anyway.
But they were cardboard cutouts of boring cliches so it became more annoying than good. Also for parents the two leads made terrible, dangerous decisions that really made me mad. And the main army kick ass guy was GOD AWFUL. I’m a bit scared that he is going to be quick silver
But the Godzilla parts (when we actually saw it) were great!
Yeah, that was the main problem. Everybody in this movie can act! Give them something to do!
Just got back from seeing it, and your spot on. Also, is anyone else of the opinion that the MUTOs were “realistic Christopher Nolan” versions of Mothra? And also, the next movie needs to be a PR crossover where Charlie Day builds MechaGodzilla.
you’re*
When this movie was first written it was totally Mothra. Maybe a little Kumonga in there.
So, was I the ONLY one who noticed “Mothra” was literally WRITTEN ON THE SCREEN FOR A FULL 6 SECONDS??
@aaronsmarter when did that happen? I’m going to see it again monday and im gonna look for it.
I guess that means the Heralds of Mothra aren’t in it. Damn.
@muteki It was when Cranston and the son go back to their old house. It’s on an aquarium or terrarium or something like that.
Juliette Binoche? Va-va-VA-va-VOOM!
This review perfectly describes what is wrong with almost every Hollywood monster movie. A truly awesome monster movie won’t be made until they truly embrace the goofy.
I came away thinking it wasn’t a particularly good movie, as in it won’t win any awards, but it hit a lot of the right Godzilla notes. Building up to the fights and not showing Godzilla until later was a good idea but it works way better if you have a reason to give a shit about the characters in the meantime. Watching Army Guy try to get back to Crying Woman and Little Kid isn’t very compelling. At least Cranston tried to make me care.
Thank you! I totally agree with your last statement!