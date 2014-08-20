Rick Perry Was All Smiles For His Booking And Then He Got Some Ice Cream

Getty Image

A very confident and smiling Rick Perry arrived at the Travis County courthouse in Austin, Texas today to be booked on felony charges of abuse of power. According to the New York Times, Governor Perry was welcomed by a crowd of his supporters chanting his name, as his attorneys told the gathered media that they planned to fight and “we are going to win,” while Perry himself told the crowd that he is completely confident that justice will be served in his favor.

“I’m here today because I believe in the rule of law,” he said. “I’m going to enter this courthouse with my head held high.” He has called the charges politically motivated. “I’m going to fight this injustice with every fiber of my being,” he said. “And we will prevail.” (Via the New York Times)

And we know that he was smiling, because his booking photo had him looking like a tie model in this fall’s Brooks Brothers catalog.

Naturally, when you’re facing 100 years in prison with all the confidence in the world, you tend to get a little hungry, so Perry and his crew stopped by Sandy’s for some ice cream, where the only thing he abused was his right to love custard.