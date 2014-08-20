Rick Perry Was All Smiles For His Booking And Then He Got Some Ice Cream

A very confident and smiling Rick Perry arrived at the Travis County courthouse in Austin, Texas today to be booked on felony charges of abuse of power. According to the New York Times, Governor Perry was welcomed by a crowd of his supporters chanting his name, as his attorneys told the gathered media that they planned to fight and “we are going to win,” while Perry himself told the crowd that he is completely confident that justice will be served in his favor.
“I’m here today because I believe in the rule of law,” he said. “I’m going to enter this courthouse with my head held high.”
He has called the charges politically motivated. “I’m going to fight this injustice with every fiber of my being,” he said. “And we will prevail.” (Via the New York Times)
And we know that he was smiling, because his booking photo had him looking like a tie model in this fall’s Brooks Brothers catalog.
Naturally, when you’re facing 100 years in prison with all the confidence in the world, you tend to get a little hungry, so Perry and his crew stopped by Sandy’s for some ice cream, where the only thing he abused was his right to love custard.
Custard. Sandy’s is frozen custard. And that’s all I have to say about this matter.
Thank you. Vanilla always disappoints me, regardless of political affiliation.
MSNBC and HuffintonPost have been gloating about this. I think that it’s going to end up in his favor somehow.
don’t feel so smug or offended, many progressives think banning large carbonated drinks and indicting on a case that’s not a slam dunk is dumb. there is hope he will be convicted but win or lose rick gains in the short term but loses in the long term.
When even far left journalist like Jonathon Chait are calling the charges bullshit you know they are bullshit.
Even Obama consigliere/butt boy David Axelrod knows these charges are politically motivated bullshit. Perry treated the situation with exactly the right level of respect.
Odd. I expected more Perry bashing here. I guess everyone really does know this is total ass.
His mugshot is in the dictionary next to the phrase “smug prick”.
Better? I don’t care either way about him personally, but that picture just screams smug prick.
If someone did that to me, I’d be a prick about it also. I don’t think he’d be a good president or anything, but I still think it’s all crap.
@Balls of Steel was it better or worse than John Edwards? I say not nearly as bad. Edwards was a total assface that cheated on his wife who had cancer. Kinda feels like he was deserving of that one.
i want my slick rick mugshot t-shirt.
Is it just me or does he look a little like Willem Dafoe in that mugshot?
I used to live right behind Sandy’s. They’ve got some good corndogs.
Then he got ice cream. G’lord… I screamed.
All scream about them fake glasses. Topic.