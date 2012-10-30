Robert Downey Jr. Brought A Jet To A Gun Fight In The Newest ‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2’ Trailer

The newest live-action trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 merely hints at the game’s amazing features and instead focuses on a one-up contest between several people of varying fame. It includes cameos by Robert Downey Jr., Omar Sy, Jack Black, FPSRussia, iJustine, Gibson from A.N.T. Farm, and other people we didn’t recognize. The trailer was directed by Guy Ritchie (Snatch and Sherlock Holmes) and continues Activision’s “there’s a gamer in all of us” campaign.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 was written by David Goyer (Batman Begins) and Dave Anthony, with the lead voiced by Sam Worthington and music by Trent Reznor. Between those credits and the cost of these live-action trailers, it’s becoming obvious what happened to the enormous pile of money Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 made last year. (It was the biggest entertainment launch ever, garnering $400 million in its first 24 hours on the market.) We’ll see if Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 can beat that record when it comes out this November 13th. In the meantime, here’s Robert Downey Jr. flying a jet.

(Hat tip and a 100-count box of tea bags to The Playlist.)