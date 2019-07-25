Getty Image

Wednesday was the day of Robert Mueller’s much-anticipated Congressional hearing, when he would be grilled, live on television, about his two-year investigation into Russian wire-tapping and any possible collusion with then-presidential hopeful Donald J. Trump. It wasn’t the fireworks event many had hoped for, in part because Mueller is low-key, withholding, and, arguably to a fault, subtle. But there were some moments ripe for memes, particularly his exchange with Rep. Louie Gohmert.

Gohmert, from Texas’ 1st congressional district, used his five minutes not to ask questions but to lay into Mueller, screaming at him about “injustice,” of the importance of “credibility,” and of the innocence of Trump. Mueller calmly took it all, then responded with a masterpiece of understatement and brevity: “I take your question.”

Gohmert: "If somebody knows they did not conspire with anybody from Russia to affect the election & they see the big [DOJ] with people that hate that person coming after them…the fact that you ran it out 2 years means you perpetuated injustice."

Mueller: "I take your question." pic.twitter.com/buO4pqQ2bV — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 24, 2019

Mueller has already been criticized for being too dry, for being evasive, for being low-energy, and for simply not making it loud and clear, in language everyone can understand, what he thinks Congress and the Senate should do about a president he says was certainly not exonerated by a massive and ambitious investigation into his alleged actions. There’s still a chance it could lead to nothing, perhaps because Mueller did not take too hard a stand.