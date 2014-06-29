Roberto Orci Promises ‘Star Trek’ Will Finally Go ‘Where No Man Has Gone Before’ Again

Roberto Orci is at the helm for the next Star Trek movie and he’s promising fans that the crew of the Enterprise is finally going to get the whole trekking the stars thing that the franchise is famous for. From Yahoo:

“In this movie, they are closer than they are to the original series characters that you have ever seen,” Orci said during a podcast for Geoff Boucher’s Humans From Earth. “They have set off on their five-year mission. So their adventure is going to be in deep space.” This means the USS Enterprise will explore the universe rather than the San Francisco cityscape, which fans took issue with in previous installments.

I kinda figured that this was a guarantee considering the end of Into Darkness, even though everything the Enterprise encountered during the show has already seemed to pop up within the first two movies. That includes Harry Mudd, Tribbles, multiple alien species, and Khan.

I’m not saying I want them to retread things that the TV already did, but wasn’t the unknown of big part of their exploration? The only thing worse would be aliens dressed as Nazis or an entire movie set on that planet that makes your dreams come true.

The big question is how much lens flare is going to be in the next movie? Did J.J. Abrams take it all for Star Wars or is there a little left to keep the Enterprise properly mystified.

(Via Yahoo / Variety)