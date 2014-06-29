Roberto Orci Promises ‘Star Trek’ Will Finally Go ‘Where No Man Has Gone Before’ Again

Roberto Orci is at the helm for the next Star Trek movie and he’s promising fans that the crew of the Enterprise is finally going to get the whole trekking the stars thing that the franchise is famous for. From Yahoo:
“In this movie, they are closer than they are to the original series characters that you have ever seen,” Orci said during a podcast for Geoff Boucher’s Humans From Earth. “They have set off on their five-year mission. So their adventure is going to be in deep space.”
This means the USS Enterprise will explore the universe rather than the San Francisco cityscape, which fans took issue with in previous installments.
I kinda figured that this was a guarantee considering the end of Into Darkness, even though everything the Enterprise encountered during the show has already seemed to pop up within the first two movies. That includes Harry Mudd, Tribbles, multiple alien species, and Khan.
I’m not saying I want them to retread things that the TV already did, but wasn’t the unknown of big part of their exploration? The only thing worse would be aliens dressed as Nazis or an entire movie set on that planet that makes your dreams come true.
The big question is how much lens flare is going to be in the next movie? Did J.J. Abrams take it all for Star Wars or is there a little left to keep the Enterprise properly mystified.
(Via Yahoo / Variety)
Does that mean Kirk and Spock with finally get it on?
Orci, eh?
I guess we can expect an extremely fast story with a lot of cool “trailer” moments, that on closer inspection doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.
Channing Tatum with elf ears as the villain or gtfo.
Maybe they’ll leave the galaxy.
The Love Boat in Space
Borg or GTFO.
or, and hear me out here, what if they do something we haven’t already seen?
Borg, for sure. But maybe also Q.
@DEVO Are you fucking high?
No one wants anything original.
I hope they go back to the 1930s to seduce present-day Joan Collins.
Don’t forget that they were also in Mayberry for that episode…
Several episodes of Hercules: The Legendary Journeys back up your statement.
I’d be totally fine to see Harry Mudd pop up in some capacity. Like he’s running a weird, speakeasy/whorehouse type thing on some foreign planet where he serves toilet wine….
Philip Seymour Hoffman is dead, so no.
As overplayed as it may seem, Jack Black would make a great Harry Mudd. Mudd was never a real bad guy. He’s was just a huckster trying to sell you stuff that had some good one liners….
I wonder if they’ll travel to a planet full of truthers and save it from the alien Sheeple race of conformists.
how can Orci even pretend to be anything but a fkn hack. I will say this now and know its true, anyone can write stories for charactors that are 50 years old and have countless hours of established back story. I would wager that anyone with an IQ of 90 or higher could pull a Star trek movie out of their anus.