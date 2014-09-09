The Robin Williams Tributes In ‘World Of Warcraft’, Now With Video

#World Of Warcraft #Toys #Aladdin #Robin Williams #Video Games
Entertainment Editor
09.09.14

Last month, Blizzard promised World Of Warcraft fans there would be a tribute to fellow WoW player Robin Williams added to the game. Then Wowhead members spotted several likely tributes in the beta version of the Warlords of Draenor expansion. Now we have videos of these tributes. If you’re part of the beta, all of these can be found on an otherwise-deserted island south of Talador. If you don’t have the beta, Warlords of Draenor is out November 13th.

The first video below shows three of the tributes: a character named Robin who looks a little like Mork, standing next to what appears to be Mork’s ship from Mork and Mindy; some of the toys from Toys; and a genie named Robin who emerges from an Ever-Burning Lamp and shouts “INFINITE COSMIC POWER” before shrinking back into the lamp while adding, “itty bitty living space”. Yeah, we know the genie actually said “phenomenal cosmic power” in Aladdin. Blizzard still has a couple of months of red shirt guys correcting them before the final version will be out.

And here’s a close up of the genie.

Via TDW and Geekologie

Around The Web

TOPICS#World Of Warcraft#Toys#Aladdin#Robin Williams#Video Games
TAGSALADDINblizzardMMORPGMORK AND MINDYRobin Williamstoysvideo gamesWORLD OF WARCRAFTWOW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP