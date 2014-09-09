The Robin Williams Tributes In ‘World Of Warcraft’, Now With Video

Last month, Blizzard promised World Of Warcraft fans there would be a tribute to fellow WoW player Robin Williams added to the game. Then Wowhead members spotted several likely tributes in the beta version of the Warlords of Draenor expansion. Now we have videos of these tributes. If you’re part of the beta, all of these can be found on an otherwise-deserted island south of Talador. If you don’t have the beta, Warlords of Draenor is out November 13th.

The first video below shows three of the tributes: a character named Robin who looks a little like Mork, standing next to what appears to be Mork’s ship from Mork and Mindy; some of the toys from Toys; and a genie named Robin who emerges from an Ever-Burning Lamp and shouts “INFINITE COSMIC POWER” before shrinking back into the lamp while adding, “itty bitty living space”. Yeah, we know the genie actually said “phenomenal cosmic power” in Aladdin. Blizzard still has a couple of months of red shirt guys correcting them before the final version will be out.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

And here’s a close up of the genie.

Via TDW and Geekologie