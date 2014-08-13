Robin Williams Will Live On In The World Of Warcraft

Yesterday we revisited Robin Williams’ love of video games. I’ll forgo the usual eulogizing, because I’ve done that already here and here and I’m frankly burnt out. (But somebody did rip off the Alan Moore quote word-for-word, not crediting Moore, to create a viral picture on Tumblr, so at least the internet is chugging right along as usual.)

Not only did Williams’ love of gaming extend to naming his daughter after Princess Zelda, but he was also a World Of Warcraft fan. Now WoW players have successfully petitioned Blizzard to add a tribute to Williams to the game. The Change.org petition explains their reasoning:

[Robin Williams] said that he enjoys Warcraft III very much in an interview a few years ago, and was even apart of the MMORPG World of Warcraft. It was reported that Robin used to play on the Mannoroth server, and was something of a troll in trade on good days or when anonymity allowed. Mr. Williams said in interviews that he took his World of Warcraft characters very seriously — in fact he was well known for being an extreme PC builder who preferred to build his own overclocked and super-cooled systems. He often joked about his WoW addiction but also about the reactions he’d get from other gamers when he admits he plays the game. Because of his presence within our community, we the players of World of Warcraft are asking Blizzard to kindly create an NPC within the game that memorializes the actor/comedian. Many have expressed a wish to this character perform some of Williams best jokes within the Worlds End Tavern, so that he may continue making us smile long after his passing.

We mentioned earlier that they had successfully petitioned Blizzard. On Monday, a Blizzard employee acknowledged that they had seen the petition. Then, last night, Blizzard tweeted this:

It’s happening! As soon as we find out what kind of tribute Blizzard has in mind, we’ll let you know.

Via Kotaku