Rocket And Groot Re-Imagined As Calvin And Hobbes Is Pretty Much Perfect

Artist Mike S. Miller has taken pop culture’s fascination with Guardians of the Galaxy’s Rocket and Groot to it’s next logical place by merging the pair with the eternally beloved Calvin and Hobbes. It’s almost too good a fit. I want a Sunday comic strip and Saturday morning cartoon in the works, like yesterday.

Find out more how you can order prints of the below variations on his Facebook page.

Mike S. Miller Art Facebook via Geek Tyrant