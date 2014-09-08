Rocket And Groot Re-Imagined As Calvin And Hobbes Is Pretty Much Perfect

Artist Mike S. Miller has taken pop culture’s fascination with Guardians of the Galaxy’s Rocket and Groot to it’s next logical place by merging the pair with the eternally beloved Calvin and Hobbes. It’s almost too good a fit. I want a Sunday comic strip and Saturday morning cartoon in the works, like yesterday.
Find out more how you can order prints of the below variations on his Facebook page.
There’s a great opportunity here to troll the entire internet with a comment like, “Why is it perfect, because both pairs are overrated?” But I’m not man enough to do it.
I don’t even like Calvin & Hobbes, but I love this.
Aw, you don’t like Calvin and Hobbes?
I can’t believe there is anyone that doesn’t like Calvin and Hobbes…that’s about the same as not liking ice cream.
Give this man all the money
I like the art, but I have a problem giving this guy money for essentially taking two other properties and smashing them together. He’s talented, yes, but there’s no personal touch here. Just bothers me is all.
I had a teacher in high school who, instead of letting us out of class a few minutes early after a test, subjected us to these shitty ass calvin & hobbes comic strips. thats when i had to break out the cricket chirp on my phone.
Too bad you obviously didn’t learn anything…
This is awesome x infinity.
This artist is going to get the opportunity to get sued by two holders of intellectual properties at once.
I dig it
Rocket and Groot would make a great buddy comedy movie.