Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is getting roasted after showing up to survey damage from Hurricane Ian while wearing a staggeringly white pair of rain boots without a trace of dirt on them. It also didn’t help that DeSantis wore the boots during a staged photo op that forced relief workers to pause their efforts while the governor was on the scene.

Volunteers reportedly grew angry after working diligently to provide much needed supplies after the damaging storm only for DeSantis to come in and pause their efforts. A tense exchange took place with state troopers who seemed sympathetic to the relief workers. Via ABC Action News:

“I don’t give a rat’s ass,” one woman yelled. “Personally, I want you to go over there,” one state trooper told Nelson. “I want you to get as much supplies to help these people out.” “So, legally, why can I not?” Nelson asked. “Our hands are tied,” the trooper said. “I’m not trying to be rude,” Nelson told him. “But, we’ve been doing this very thing one street over, and the only reason we are not over there…” “Is because the governor’s coming…I understand,” the trooper responded.

Meanwhile, DeSantis got roundly roasted on Twitter as the Nancy Sinatra jokes started flying. The governor’s awkward footwear proved to be an irresistible target as people dunked on the blatant photo op.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Ron DeSantis in his Nancy Sinatra boots is having his Mike Dukakis in a tank moment. pic.twitter.com/DG64xwsgFm — Kitsumi265 (@Kitsumi265) October 4, 2022

Idk why we all gotta drag Nancy Sinatra into this when Ron DeSantis clearly looks like an undead Payne Stewart dressed as the most incompetent fife dude in the idiot republican revolutionary band. Also there is a fife museum? OMG RUN LIZZO RUNNNNNNNN pic.twitter.com/cg403C0Pfn — FakaktaSouth (@FakaktaSouth) October 4, 2022

The thing that surprised me most about this photo is not the hilarious, pristine Nancy Sinatra boots, but that Ron DeSantis doesn't stick a sock in his underpants. That would be very on-brand for Ron. pic.twitter.com/puwxWOFArK — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 4, 2022

DeSantis giving off Francis Buxton vibes. pic.twitter.com/PGWkLBTV7c — Christian Finnegan (@ChristFinnegan) October 4, 2022

This picture alone should be enough to end the political career of Ron DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/eDQlmrwKHV — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) October 4, 2022

DeSantis shows up for a disaster scene photo op in campaign swag and unblemished Disney princess white boots. pic.twitter.com/xKS6N67Hql — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) October 4, 2022

Who wore it best? pic.twitter.com/NMIn4RCv1Z — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 4, 2022

If you’re going to do knee high white boots after Labor Day, you need to fully commit. pic.twitter.com/sIwvQ96umQ — Jennifer Taub 🌻 🇺🇸 (@jentaub) October 4, 2022

my boy said yall might want to keep the flood unit out cause i'm coming through with heavy drip 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/v58uUYgOVf — dave (@ol_daveyboy) October 4, 2022

(Via ABC Action News)