ron-desantis-top.jpeg
Getty Image
Viral

Ron DeSantis Dragged For A Video In Which He Bullies A Bunch Of Students Into Taking Off Their Masks

by: Twitter

Ron DeSantis has long acted like a tough guy. As governor of Florida, he’s cast himself in a Trumpian mold (much to the fury of Trump himself). He talks smack about anyone who gets in his way, from academics teaching about racial injustice, LGBTQ+ people, and doctors and scientists who’ve advised things like masks and vaccines as ways to combat a highly contagious virus that is very much still around. Now it even includes students who simply want to stay safe, perhaps for immunocompromised relatives.

On Wednesday, footage leaked of DeSantis’ prelude to what was supposed to be a simple publicity event, in which he touted new funding for cybersecurity education at the University of South Florida. Audio reveals the governor berated a bunch of teenagers positioned behind his podium who dared be masked-up.

“You do not have to wear those masks,” DeSantis barked at them. “I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything and we’ve gotta stop with this COVID theater. So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” he said with a loud scoff.

DeSantis has long made a big show of opposing health safety measures, even as cases and deaths in his state skyrocketed. He’s blocked mask mandates and even signed an executive order withholding state funds to any school that tries to impose them. He believes in the freedom to do whatever you want whenever you want, but he also apparently enjoys bullying people much younger than him.

When footage of DeSantis berating teenagers leaked, the governor — one of the Republican frontrunners in the 2024 presidential election — was dragged.

Sure would be a shame if the footage was aired constantly if or when he runs for president. But then, he probably knows Republican voters are not only not turned off by such behavior, but quite the opposite.

(Via News Channel 8)

×