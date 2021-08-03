Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a Stage 4 case of Denial. According to Vanity Fair, the Sunshine State’s COVID status is anything but sunny:

“On Monday, the Sunshine State reported 10,389 hospitalizations, the most statewide at any point during the pandemic, including the height of it in spring 2020. That followed more than 21,000 new infections on Friday, and the news that Florida now reportedly accounts for roughly one in five cases nationally. And local doctors are pretty sure they know who to blame!”

Hmmm… let’s take a guess: Could it be Ron DeSantis, the stubborn governor who has been kicking and screaming any time the mere mention of mask mandates, lockdowns, or any other proven measures for reducing the spread of COVID have been mentioned? The same man who, despite being in charge of a 65,758 square mile, swamp-filled COVID hotspot decided to poke fun at a virus that has killed more than 4.2 million people worldwide by selling T-shirts and beer koozies brandished with the slogan “Don’t Fauci My Florida”?

According to the Independent, Florida doctors are “angry and ashamed” of DeSantis, who has seemed more concerned about tourists and residents not being able to order an overpriced frozen cocktail on Miami Beach’s Ocean Drive than seeing those same people infected with a deadly coronavirus. “While hospitals in our state were filling up, DeSantis was shouting about ‘Freedom over Faucism,’” Miami-based cardiologist Dr. Bernard Ashby, who heads up Florida’s Committee to Protect Health Care, told South Florida radio station WLRN. “If DeSantis were as concerned about stopping COVID-19 spread as he was about coming up with these clever jabs about Dr. Fauci, we might not be in this position.”

We’d also have far fewer beer koozies emblazoned with ignorant slogans.

(Via Vanity Fair)