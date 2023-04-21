As Ron DeSantis edges closer to entering the Republican presidential primary, the Florida governor’s people skills, or lack thereof, has become a recurring theme. This time around, fellow Republican David Trott has come forward with his impression of DeSantis after working next to him in Congress when Trott was still a Michigan representative. In a nutshell, Trott doesn’t think the Florida governor has the personality to compete in a national election.

“If you’re going to go into politics, kind of a fundamental skill that you should have is likability. I don’t think [he] has that,” Trott told Politico. “He’s just a very arrogant guy, very focused on Ron DeSantis.”

Trott pointed to Florida Republicans endorsing Trump over their own governor as further proof that DeSantis has likability issues:

“He wasn’t really liked when he was in Congress. And now it’s coming home to, you know, prove out as some of the Florida delegation endorsed Trump and and some of the donors, you know, think he’s kind of awkward in terms of how he interacts with them,” Trott said. “If his pre-presidential campaign was playing out differently, then I’d say, ‘Well, maybe he just didn’t like me.’ But I think there’s something more at work here.”

Trott then offered a blunt assessment of DeSantis’ problem: “I think he’s an asshole.”

Getting slammed by his own party is starting to become a recurring theme for DeSantis. After getting outsmarted by Disney in his ongoing feud with the entertainment giant, even Fox News is turning on the Florida governor after previously touting him as the best alternative to Trump. Unless the former president is severely kneecapped by his legal troubles, DeSantis’ chances in the Republican primary aren’t looking so hot right now.

(Via Politico)