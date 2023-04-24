Ron DeSantis is expected to run against Donald Trump for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. But he hasn’t officially announced his candidacy. So why is he, the “a**hole” governor of Florida, currently in Japan? Especially so soon after a devastating flood in the Sunshine State.

The official explanation is “to buff up his foreign policy credentials, which are in need of positive headlines,” according to the New York Times, but “an American governor [having] a meeting with the Japanese prime minister — so close to the Group of 7 summit being held next month in Hiroshima — is considered unusual.” Also unusual: the face that DeSantis — a very normal guy who reportedly eats pudding with his fingers — makes in this video.

"I'm not a candidate, so we'll see if and when that changes." — Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) asked about trailing Donald Trump in the polls while in Japan, beginning a four-country overseas trip to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom pic.twitter.com/qNEOtW8u4v — The Recount (@therecount) April 24, 2023

When asked about falling behind Trump in the polls, DeSantis briefly turned into a bobblehead before answering, “I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes.” His wife’s face remains frozen the entire time.

“curious to know why desantis is in japan. trade? promoting florida tourism? secretly a weeb? honestly, would not be shocked if it came out that desantis had a secret twitter account with an anime pfp,” columist Jamelle Bouie joked about deSantis, while the No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen account tweeted, “This clip shows Ron DeSantis exhibiting very bizarre social behavior. Is he okay?”

That’s the face of a guy who picks a fight with Disney.

I can't stop watching this. I love how Desantis' face goes all goofy and rubber when he attempts to convince everyone that all is good and he's having an amazing time. Meanwhile, his wife is completely frozen next to him. https://t.co/lgx2PAGaQw — SportsAngle (@SportsAngle) April 24, 2023

check out mr. normal over here https://t.co/DpXwuRnxrh pic.twitter.com/0bkcoqTdMP — kilgore trout, blue check blocker (@KT_So_It_Goes) April 24, 2023

Very strange guy. https://t.co/H86n00CDpL — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 24, 2023

Seriously, what the fuck is wrong with Ron DeSantis? THIS IS NOT NORMAL. pic.twitter.com/mm8l6D0Fdg — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) April 24, 2023

If I were trying to combat a quickly-solidifying image of being a weirdo, I simply would not do this. https://t.co/XzT1JDJO0I — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 24, 2023

Watch the bizarre facial expressions and head bob. Dude is weird as hell. https://t.co/t7fYwuLRWT — Busted Flush (@Mikebattuello) April 24, 2023

I'm getting so suspicious of visual media these days that I find myself double and triple checking that clips haven't been deceptively altered. This one is legit. Candidates have lost elections for less weird clips than this one. https://t.co/HcAzp8lhyG — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) April 24, 2023

(Via the New York Times)