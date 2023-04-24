desantis
Ol’ Pudding Fingers Ron DeSantis Continued To Act Like A Total Weirdo With His ‘Very Bizarre’ Reaction To A Question About Trump

Ron DeSantis is expected to run against Donald Trump for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. But he hasn’t officially announced his candidacy. So why is he, the “a**hole” governor of Florida, currently in Japan? Especially so soon after a devastating flood in the Sunshine State.

The official explanation is “to buff up his foreign policy credentials, which are in need of positive headlines,” according to the New York Times, but “an American governor [having] a meeting with the Japanese prime minister — so close to the Group of 7 summit being held next month in Hiroshima — is considered unusual.” Also unusual: the face that DeSantis — a very normal guy who reportedly eats pudding with his fingers — makes in this video.

When asked about falling behind Trump in the polls, DeSantis briefly turned into a bobblehead before answering, “I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes.” His wife’s face remains frozen the entire time.

“curious to know why desantis is in japan. trade? promoting florida tourism? secretly a weeb? honestly, would not be shocked if it came out that desantis had a secret twitter account with an anime pfp,” columist Jamelle Bouie joked about deSantis, while the No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen account tweeted, “This clip shows Ron DeSantis exhibiting very bizarre social behavior. Is he okay?”

That’s the face of a guy who picks a fight with Disney.

(Via the New York Times)

