Late last year after he took over Twitter, Elon Musk went after a college kid. The Tesla/Space X big boss was nonplussed that Jack Sweeney, an early 20s sophomore from Florida, had created a bot account that posted the actions of his private jet, despite the information already being public anyway. He suspended then reinstated the account and it’s currently still live, albeit with a 24-hour delay. But Sweeney has added another right-leaning figure to his list.

As per Insider, Sweeney has recently launched @DeSantisJet, which will follow the government-owned jet wielded by — you guessed it — Ron DeSantis. Sweeney told the publication that he created the account due to rising interest in the Florida governor, who’s expected to formally announce his 2024 presidential campaign next week.

Earlier this month, DeSantis signed a bill that would redact certain details about his trips, including the names of staff and family joining him. However, the flights themselves are still part of the public record as per the flight tracking platform ADS-B Exchange.

Where has Ole Puddin’ Fingers flown recently? The latest tracking post as of this writing shows that he flew from Tallahassee to Tampa and back again on May 17.

Flew from Tallahassee to Tampa and back on 5-17 pic.twitter.com/Eg6K4e63Po — Ron DeSantis's jet (Tracking) (@DeSantisJet) May 19, 2023

When DeSantis officially throws his hat in the ring, he’ll formally start battling not one but two Florida residents: Donald Trump, who’s crushing him in the polls, and The Walt Disney Company, which keeps pantsing him for his attempts to make them pay for not being homophobes.

(Via Insider)