Ron DeSantis had another public meltdown as the Florida governor continues to take his extremely angry presidential campaign outside of the Sunshine State. During a rally in South Carolina on Friday, DeSantis seemingly short-circuited from rage after a woman in the audience called him a “f**king fascist.”

After hearing the insult, a red-faced DeSantis actually thanked her twice before the boos from the crowd snapped him back into reality, and he lashed out at the woman with a promise to continue his ban on books, abortions, and “wokeness” in schools.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah,” DeSantis eventually shot back, as noted by Mediaite. “We’re not going to let you impose an agenda on our kids. We’re going to stand up for our kids. Those people like that in Florida are the people we beat every single day.”

However, what DeSantis left out is that even members of his own party are growing tired of his obsessive culture war crusades, particularly his feud with Disney. Not to mention, this was his second angry moment in the past 24 hours.

DeSantis lashed out at Fox News on Thursday when asked about his recent penchant for changing the pronunciation of his last name. The Florida governor has said “DeSantis” at least two different ways over the past weeks, and he called the matter “stupid” when Fox asked for the correct pronunciation. He also attempted a little bit of Trump-esque braggadocio, which not play well.

“This is ridiculous,” DeSantis said. “These stupid things. Listen, the way to pronounce my last name? Winner.”

(Via Mediaite)