Are you tired of hearing conservatives constantly complain about things being “woke?” Well, surprise! So is Donald Trump. During a campaign stop in Iowa, the former president shared his candid thoughts on people constantly using the term to get mad at companies like Bud Light, or more recently, Chick-fil-A.

“I don’t like the term ‘woke,'” Trump said. “Because I hear the term ‘woke woke woke’ — it’s just a term they use, half the people can’t define it, they don’t know what it is.”

During a campaign event in Iowa, Trump complains that "half the people" who use the term "woke" can't define it — and then says that if he got Lebron James and 4 other NBA players to identify as women that would be "woke" pic.twitter.com/VsM1SXm31O — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) June 1, 2023

But lest anyone think Trump himself is woke, far from it. After complaining about how his followers are too caught up over what is or isn’t woke, Raw Story reports that the former president then floated his diabolical plan to absolutely dominate the field of woman’s basketball if anyone was ever crazy enough to let Trump coach a team.

“I’d say ‘Lebron [James], would you like to become a woman?’ And I would go to another four or five guys and say we will be undefeated for many, many years,'” Trump proudly boasted. “I will go down as the greatest coach in history.”

That plan is definitely not woke, but just to prove that Trump has no idea what the term means either, he then rambled that it’s actually very woke. The wokest thing you’ve ever seen.

“It is so crazy — and that is all woke,” Trump said of his basketball scheme. “I guess they define that as woke, but that’s all woke.”

(Via Raw Story)