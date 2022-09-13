Rudy Giuliani has a complicated relationship to 9/11. In many ways, it’s because he was mayor of New York City on September 11, 2001, that so much of the world knows his name (yes, even before the Four Seasons Total Landscaping fiasco). Yet in the 21 years since that horrific act of terrorism, Giuliani has sort of coopted the tragedy to build up his own legacy.

On Friday, as Insider reported, Giuliani stirred up a bit of confusion and controversy when, just ahead of the 21st anniversary of the attacks on our nation, he sat down with Newsmax and described September 11th as both “the worst day of my life and in some ways, you know, the greatest day of my life, in terms of my city, my country, my family.”

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani reflects on 9/11: "It was the worst day of my life and in some ways, you know, the greatest day of my life." pic.twitter.com/rGOHl7LsVW — The Recount (@therecount) September 9, 2022

Whatchu talking ‘bout, Rudy?

But things got even more confusing this week, when Giuliani sat down with Dr. Gina on Real America’s Voice and seemed to maybe agree that 9/11 was an inside job?!

Dr. Gina hints that 9/11 may have been an inside job during an interview with Rudy Giuliani, of all people. Giuliani does not reject her line of thinking. pic.twitter.com/k6vT6GJnp5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 12, 2022

After asserting that “we should always remember and never forget” what happened on 9/11, Gina remarked that she “noticed a sincere, strong uptick in the number of folks asking about things that have traditionally been painted [as] conspiracy theories.” While she claimed that she doesn’t necessarily believe the wild theories that have been suggested, she also noted that she doesn’t “fault people for asking questions that may sound outlandish when our government is a proven enemy of some people.”

While Rudy could have easily shut this nonsense down and maintained that he was the true hero of the day, he surprisingly seemed to agree with Dr. Gina. As he noted:

I find myself now saying things and realizing they’re true — [but] if I had said them five years ago, I would have thought I was crazy.

You and everyone else, Rudy. But rather than keep it totally on topic, he decided to pivot:

Let’s take Russian collusion: that a political party would spend a couple million dollars to make up a charge to frame a candidate for president, then to try to frame a candidate for president, then to try to frame a president and remove him on a charge that… is a complete lie, carry it on for four or five years and have the support of the American press? I would’ve said, ‘That’s crazy. That can’t happen. That can’t possibly happen. The press will be outraged.’

Something is definitely crazy here.

Giuliani continued by stating that once everyone determined something like Russian collusion was a “fraud” (which they have NOT), they’d just move onto the next fraud — ”the whole thing with the Ukraine, which turned out to be another fraud.”

Perhaps MSNBC’s Chris Hayes summed up Giuliani’s statements best.