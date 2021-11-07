Time, as Matthew McConaughey said on True Detective Season 1, is a flat circle. And he was right: Today, Nov. 7, 2021, is the one-year-anniversary of the day most publications called the 2020 election for now-president Joe Biden. It’s hard to believe it happened so long ago, just as it’s hard to believe it’s also been a year since another major national milestone: the day Rudy Giuliani embarrassed the hell out of himself by delivering a bananas press conference at what was surely the wrong Four Seasons establishment.

That fateful went like this: That morning, Trump declared that Giuliani, his personal lawyer who he’s since left to drown in financial and legal headaches, would be holding a press conference at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia. Did he mean the city’s swanky downtown hotel? No, he meant Four Seasons Total Landscaping, located just outside the city proper right next to a porn shop. Was it a mix-up? Almost certainly. But journalists trounced out there all the same, to hear a bunch of nonsensical babble about non-existent voter fraud.

And right before it started, most news publications declared Joe Biden the winner and Donald Trump the loser.

Americans nationwide celebrated Biden’s win. A lot of people online even compared the revelry to the end of Return of the Jedi, in which the known universe celebrates the fall of the evil Empire.

But the Four Seasons Total Landscaping debacle may have stolen its thunder. For days, then weeks, it dominated the news, with people dunking on Giuliani. Turns out he had some great follow-ups, from the black mystery goo incident to the introduction of the wine lady witness who almost certainly didn’t witness voter fraud.

Since then, a lot has happened. Trump and his allies continued (and continue) to air misinformation about the voter fraud that only happened by Republican hands. There was a failed insurrection at the nation’s Capitol. Trump got booted from most of social media. Then he became a failed blogger. And today, some of Trump’s die-hards continue to lie about how the 2020 election was stolen.

But nevermind that. People marked the one-year anniversary of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping mishegoss in style.

Happy Four Seasons Total Landscaping Day to those who celebrate — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2021

one year on, it's clear that even though we talked about this almost constantly for a few days, we truly only barely scratched the surface of how funny it was pic.twitter.com/6U3uTBfkeX — The Author, Séamas O'Reilly, retweeting praise (@shockproofbeats) November 7, 2021

One year ago today. Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Happy Anniversary… pic.twitter.com/bmPUh7nuu0 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 7, 2021

Happy Four Seasons Total Landscaping Day to all who observe pic.twitter.com/vnr06RAkwR — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 7, 2021

One year ago today Four Seasons Landscaping entered political folklore without asking to

Giuliani claiming the election for Trump in a car park next to an Adult bookstore, across the road from a crematorium, at exactly the time Biden was announced the winner

Who can ever forget? pic.twitter.com/bzEIooMqXF — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) November 7, 2021

The historical importance of The Four Seasons Total Landscaping debacle isn’t just how it encapsulated their incompetence and stupidity as a group, but how it so perfectly demonstrated how unloved they are as individuals when NOT ONE PERSON came forward to warn them of the error. https://t.co/RhHvWIpe8Z — Michael Green (@andmichaelgreen) November 7, 2021

if the Four Seasons Total Landscaping debacle gets its own Wikipedia page it should absolutely be recognized as an annual twitter holiday imho https://t.co/WMTAAJwr5k — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) November 7, 2021

They grow up so fast….Four Seasons Total Landscaping was 1 year ago today. pic.twitter.com/IK1fgMqeUa — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@therealfstl1992) November 7, 2021

Though it’s hard to know what counts as a fuckup in Trumpworld, it was one year ago today that Rudy confused the Four Seasons with Four Seasons Total Landscaping, and held a news conference next to a porn shop. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) November 7, 2021

Even the establishment itself got in on the fun, albeit a few days early.

This year our costume was an obvious one. #halloween2021 pic.twitter.com/EPfDJshCGp — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@therealfstl1992) November 1, 2021

So happy Four Seasons Total Landscaping Day, to all who celebrate. What a long, strange trip it’s been.