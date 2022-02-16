While sandwiched (onscreen) between two female Newsmax anchors on Tuesday, Rudy Giuliani boasted that he has proof that Hillary Clinton spied on Donald Trump. As for where America’s Mayor is keeping such vital information? His bedroom, of course.

While discussing special counsel John Durham‘s investigation into why the Department of Justice began its probe into Trump’s alleged connection to Russia during the 2016 election, Giuliani latched onto the current MAGA talking point that Clinton’s campaign hired a spy to look into Trump. The embattled Trump attorney claimed he could bolster it, if you just step on into the room where the magic happens. Via Mediaite:

Giuliani then said that while people might be inclined to think that claims Clinton spied on Trump are mere “gobbledygook,” he has receipts. “But it’s gobbledygook supported by about 1,000 pieces of evidence, none of which have been revealed yet.” Giuliani concluded, “I happen to have it in my bedroom, or my den, actually. I’ve had it there for years.”

As Giuliani himself admits, most experts have dismissed the spying claims against Clinton. In fact, Durham’s own legal filing doesn’t contain the bombshells MAGA world thinks it does.

“The filing does not specify whether any of the data collection occurred while Trump was in office,” NBC News reports. “It also does not allege that the content of any communications from the Executive Office of the President (EOP) or any parties were compromised or read and there’s no indication data collection went beyond identifying where the internet traffic came from and where it went.”

But, sure, Rudy has the smoking gun. It’s just right over here by the bed…

