When Rudy Giuliani isn’t shooting Cameo videos, making incoherent speeches, or making a fool of himself on The Masked Singer in order to try and make a dent in his ever-mounting legal bills, he hosts his own radio program—the cleverly titled Rudy Giuliani Show. Earlier this week, as Newsweek reports, he did the Disgraced MAGA Stooge version of Monday morning quarterbacking when he decided to rage against Eminem’s decision to take a knee during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. And he didn’t mince words:

“Let’s get right to Eminem taking a knee: Why doesn’t he go to another country? I mean, go take a knee someplace else. You know how many cops were defending him and protecting him at that game yesterday? I mean, crime is way out of control in Los Angeles. He thinks that all happened because everybody loves Eminem? The simple reality is the NFL has made a mockery out of law enforcement, particularly with its support for the cop-killing Black Lives Matter.”

If that entire diatribe is confusing to you, you are not alone. The main point to be gathered from it is that Giuliani—much like Donald Trump—either really, truly does not understand that taking a knee has become a quiet and peaceful way for individuals to protest racism and police brutality. Or he’s just playing dumb, and if it’s the latter it’s a role he has perfected.

But the Detroit rapper wasn’t the only performer Rudy took issue with. He also went off on Snoop Dogg—or, as Giuliani calls him, “Snoop ‘Kill Police’ Doggie Dogg”—saying that he doesn’t understand what he’s saying, then gave an impromptu performance of what Snoop’s music sounds like to him, which sounded more like two bears mating. In other words: Come for the Eminem banter, stay for the Snoop talk. You can watch the full clip below.

