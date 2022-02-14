Donald Trump‘s biggest fan is Donald Trump. The former-president has called himself a “very stable genius,” “the chosen one,” and “so great looking.” He’s also “like, really smart” with a “very good brain,” and that there’s “no problem” with the size of his Toad. But, surprisingly, he didn’t consider himself the “smartest guy” that he’s ever met. That honor belongs to… someone in his family, because of course it does.

In their book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, authors and New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns detailed a conversation between Trump and a golfing buddy of his about son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Jared, Trump told a friend at his Virginia golf course, was “the smartest guy I’ve ever seen in my life… Can’t throw a football ten yards, and Ivanka coulda married Tom Brady,” Trump said, according to the friend. “But he’s a great kid, he’s got my back.”

Trump reportedly tried to set up the retired seven-time Super Bowl winner (and MAGA hat owner) with his daughter Ivanka, but “that was a long time ago in my life,” Brady told Howard Stern in 2020. “No, there was never that, where we ever dated or anything like that.” Instead, Ivanka had to settle with Slenderman, I mean, the smartest man.

