Rudy Giuliani‘s “passion” for making the most grotesquely embarrassing comments possible was in peak form on Easter Sunday. Instead of enjoying a nice ham dinner or holding hands with a bespectacled bunny, the former-New York City mayor launched an attack on Nikole Hannah-Jones, the creator of The 1619 Project, which “aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative,” according to the New York Times.

“All that stuff we’ve been going through with burning the flag and kneeling during the national anthem and taking down statues of George Washington is to get us to hate our country. It’s not just meaningless or silly conduct or annoying conduct. There’s a purpose to it!” Giuliani said. “The people that organize it know what they’re doing. They’re getting us to hate America when you write [The 1619 Project], that stupid woman is the one that said parents should have nothing to do with the educations of their children.”

The Masked Singer contestant Giuliani also called Hannah-Jones “this New York Times arrogant jerk,” which is rich coming from a guy who worked for Donald Trump. In all fairness to Rudy, though, he may have gone on a sexist, racist rant, but his Easter could have been worse: at least he didn’t cut the line at the White House Easter Egg Roll.

(Via Raw Story)