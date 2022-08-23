In 2001, following the world-altering events of 9/11, Oprah Winfrey declared then-New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani “America’s Mayor.” In the very near future, he could be better known by a federal inmate number if the political insiders predicting that Giuliani is about to be indicted are correct.

On Monday night, MSNBC’s Ari Melber spoke with Giuliani’s former press secretary Ken Frydman, who in recent years has spoken (and written) openly about the many ways that his former boss has changed since getting into bed with Donald Trump — and not for the better. Last week, Giuliani was finally forced to testify in front of a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia about his role in the former president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. After successfully dodging earlier attempts to get him to testify, Rudy finally agreed only after he was informed that he is the “target” of a criminal probe into election interference. While we still don’t know the details of what Giuliani said — or if he pleaded the fifth to everything but his name —Frydman feels pretty certain that his former boss could see the inside of the clink.

“I think an indictment is a foregone conclusion here,” Frydman said. “It’s just a question of whether he flips on Trump or not.”

Frydman’s prediction isn’t just a gut feeling. “I have my sources,” he said. “And I’ve been paying close attention. And people close to him reach out to me — in despair, frankly. Because they don’t know what to do anymore. But the cat’s out of the bag. There’s no turning back the clock here.”

Melber pressed further, and asked why Giuliani, “at this stage of his life,” would throw away the legacy he spent decades building for Trump. Frydman’s answer? “Because he plays hardball — always has… In defense of his client, he’s going to do the best job he can. But lying is not acceptable as a lawyer.” And when it comes right down to it, Frydman believes that “Trump stole [Rudy’s] soul.”

You can watch the full interview below.



(Via MSNBC)