Rudy Giuliani‘s legal situation is not getting any better. On Monday, The New York Times broke the news that Georgia prosecutors informed Giuliani’s legal team that he’s now being targeted in a grand jury investigation that’s been probing Donald Trump‘s alleged election meddling. Trump was recorded asking state officials to somehow “find votes” to flip the state away from Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election, and since then, his inner circle have been subpoenaed by the Fulton County District Attorney to determine who was involved.

According to Giuliani’s former aide, Ken Frydman, America’s Mayor knows that this is a “big deal” that won’t end well.

“Rudy flew too close to the sun, he got too close to Trump, he got burned,” Frydman told CNN on Tuesday morning. “He knows how the DOJ works. He knows how the FBI works. He knows these are meticulous investigations. I know he’s nervous.”

Frydman also had a grim prognosis for Giuliani’s current strategy. Via Mediaite:

While Frydman urged the media to wait and see how the case plays out, he explained that Giuliani is “nervous” about the investigation “because he knows he lied to legislators.” “He knows that he concocted this scheme. He knows he lied for his client, and he knows we all know,” Frydman said. “I think, at this point in his life, his goal is to die a free man.”

Of course, the big question is whether Giuliani will roll over on Trump, and Frydman would not be surprised if that happens. “If this is a RICO case, Trump’s at the top of the pyramid and Rudy is one brick below, so they’re obviously squeezing him for anything that could incriminate the president,” he told CNN.

(Via Mediaite)