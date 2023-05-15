The world probably didn’t need to hear the details that have surfaced in a new lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani, but they exist nonetheless and as allegations against a man who once wielded great power as the “America’s Mayor” during 9/11 and as a lead lawyer of the ex-president. Giuliani — the unwitting Borat star who was caught in a compromising position, the man who had hair dye running down his face during a press conference, and perhaps the most ill-received The Masked Singer contestant of all time — has been accused of sexual assault and sexual harassment by Noelle Dunphy (who worked for him in 2019).

The plaintiff filed her (graphic and potentially triggering) legal complaint with the New York Supreme Court on May 15. In the suit, Dunphy accuses Giuliani not only of offering her a $1 million dollar annual salary and never paying her but also allegedly subjecting her to a constant barrage of sexual remarks and demands. Dunphy also claims to have recordings of some of Rudy’s racist and anti-Semitic alleged rants as well as sexual requests, including the following:

“Giuliani also abused his position as Ms. Dunphy’s lawyer to pressure her into sex. In one instance, for example, Giuliani promised Ms. Dunphy that he would give her $300,000 if she would forgo her legal rights in connection with her pending case and ‘f*ck me like crazy.’ This statement was recorded.”

Additionally, Dunphy alleges that Rudy is a Viagra addict who “constantly” took the drug and demanded that she “take care of” what was happening down there:

Giuliani also took Viagra constantly. While working with Ms. Dunphy, Giuliani would look to Ms. Dunphy, point to his erect penis, and tell her that he could not do any work until “you take care of this.” Thus, Ms. Dunphy worked under the constant threat that Giuliani might demand sex from her at any moment. Even when the Covid-19 pandemic halted Giuliani’s ability to physically assault her, he demanded that she disrobe during their work-related videoconferences.

Dunphy is seeking $10 million in compensation while alleging that she “generated substantial business opportunities” and was available for work at all hours while maintaining Rudy’s business needs. She further alleges that (as mentioned above), Rudy offered to work as her lawyer on a pro bono basis regarding “an ongoing dispute arising from an abusive ex-partner.” Dunphy claims that she never received any payment from Rudy, nor did he adhere to protections (including those of sexual harassment) that necessarily should exist between lawyer and client. Dunphy also maintains that he also left her “traumatized by the abuse she had suffered.”

The entire lawsuit is full of details that would make one’s head spin. This includes allegations that Rudy was obsessed with Billions character Wendy Rhoades because “she wears all that black shit, she’s got a whip, and an electric prod.” You can read the full document here.

(Via New York Supreme Court)