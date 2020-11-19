Meltdown King Rudy Giuliani — whose recent hits include shouting on Fox Business over his Borat 2 scene and the Four Seasons Total Landscaping debacle, where he addressed the press while sandwiched in between a sex shop and a crematorium — is getting “it” done again. This time, he not only doled out the type of bonkers press conference that people expect, but Rudy added a few extra touches. While he reiterated the voter-fraud conspiracy theories that Donald Trump has fashioned into his daily Twitter bread-and-butter, the audience also received a My Cousin Vinny reference and something else that feels unintentional, but you never really know with this crowd?
Rudy (who can often be seen dabbing at himself with a handkerchief) started losing his hair dye in the middle of the press conference. It began to run down his face in a comical fashion. It was surreal.
It appears that Rudy Giuliani is sweating through his hair dye. pic.twitter.com/OY3dGL1BtX
It was also horrific and comical and, well, everything that one would expect from the general counsel of a president who keeps falsely insisting that he won the election.
Noooooooo pic.twitter.com/RZEpY3jeGQ
This led to plenty of jokes, including some obligatory Wizard Of Oz mentions and others that feel on-point for whatever Rudy was attempting to accomplish.
He's melting!! pic.twitter.com/dlHpBKKcOw
I’m melting pic.twitter.com/NO9mheXd26
He’s about one minute away from this: pic.twitter.com/MPEKqbZH5r
Is it his evil seeping out? pic.twitter.com/6PNvnJ9lPR
What a mess. Well, at least this tweet’s prediction didn’t happen?
Hear that everyone? Trump is going to be holding his press conference at RNC Carpet Cleaning, in Arlington, VA. Got that? https://t.co/ZYNHul10cF pic.twitter.com/Ghrgyinzg5
