Despite Donald Trump‘s campaign to overturn the 2020 election resulting in a violent, attempted coup on Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani soldiered on and continued to call senators in an effort to delay Congress certifying the electoral college vote. But, in true Giuliani style, he did it by accidentally calling the wrong senator and leaving a damning voicemail that was quickly forwarded to the press. The call intended for Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville was made at 7:00 PM EST while MAGA insurgents were still vandalizing the inside of Capitol building. Instead, an anonymous senator received the message and made sure the press knew what Giuliani was up to even after the mob attack. Via The Dispatch:

“I want to discuss with you how they’re trying to rush this hearing and how we need you, our Republican friends, to try to just slow it down so we can get these legislatures to get more information to you,” Giuliani said in a voicemail. “And I know they’re reconvening at 8 tonight, but it … the only strategy we can follow is to object to numerous states and raise issues so that we get ourselves into tomorrow—ideally until the end of tomorrow. I know McConnell is doing everything he can to rush it, which is kind of a kick in the head because it’s one thing to oppose us, it’s another thing not to give us a fair opportunity to contest it.”

Giuliani urged Tuberville and a congressman to “object to every state,” so Trump and Giuliani would have more time to work on other senators who he claimed are “very, very close to pulling their vote” for the certification. Ultimately, that effort failed as the attack on the Capitol building prompted Trump-friendly senators like Kelly Loeffler to abandon their plans to overturn the election results. Tuberville, however, remained loyal to the president and was one of Republican six senators who continued to object to Arizona’s vote certification.

You can listen to Giuliani’s voicemail below:

(Via The Dispatch)