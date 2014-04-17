Bored Russian Firefighters Made A Hovercraft, Did Not Fill It With Eels

Entertainment Editor
04.17.14

Meanwhile in Russia, some bored firefighters — and we find it hard to believe things aren’t constantly on fire in Russia — passed the time by making their own (sort of) working hovercraft out of fire hoses and a trampoline. So now Russia is home to a fire hose hovercraft in addition to having the most pants-sh*ttingly crazy dash cam videos, some of the most interesting people, and various other hijinks. What we’re saying is, making a fire hose hovercraft trampoline is probably the least strange thing bored Russians could do for entertainment.

The uploader of the video called this contraption a magic carpet. Hmm, a magic carpet, you say? He can showwwww you the wooooorld.

THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING. THE FUTURE STARTS NOW.

Enjoy.

Via Tastefully Offensive

