As Donald Trump continues to face increased scrutiny from the January 6 House committee over his administration’s alleged practice of shredding documents (and/or taking them to Mar-a-Lago) a new excerpt from New York reporter Maggie Haberman‘s upcoming book, Confidence Man, takes the situation to a whole level.

According to Haberman, the former president not only personally ripped government documents into pieces, violating policies on preserving records, but he allegedly attempted to flush his handiwork down the toilet and not very successfully. Via Axios:

While President Trump was in office, staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet — and believed the president had flushed pieces of paper, Maggie Haberman scoops in her forthcoming book, “Confidence Man.”

Haberman provided the excerpt on Thursday morning on the heels of reports that the National Archive has contacted the Department of Justice after discovering possible classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. If the documents are indeed classified, the former president could be in even more legal trouble.

According to Axios, Haberman’s book is causing alarm amongst Trump’s advisers. Just like the Bob Woodward situation where Trump flat-out admitted to lying about the pandemic, the former president sat down for “marathon conversations” with Haberman, so there’s no telling what he inadvertently revealed during those sessions. It’s not like he can flush every copy of the book when it arrives later this year.

(Via Axios)