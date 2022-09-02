Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have been married for two decades, but Howard Stern didn’t think it would last a year. It’ll cost him.

On the 20th anniversary of their wedding, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress shared a cute photo on Instagram of her and Prinze Jr. together. She also tagged Stern in an Instagram Story that shows the radio DJ asking the Scooby-Doo actor if he’s willing to marry Michelle Gellar “even though you know it won’t last” from a circa-2001 interview. Prinze Jr. replied, “Oh, absolutely it will last!” Stern remained unconvinced:

Stern then pressed, “You think you know everything?” to which Prinze Jr. admitted, “No, I don’t.” The radio host continued, “You think [you’re] gonna know how you feel at 35? You’re gonna be a completely different man.” But Prinze Jr. doubled down, saying, “And she will be a completely different woman, but that’s all right.” Stern replied by hedging a bet: “I wanna make a written bet with you. In about 10 years, you’re gonna hunt me down and go, ‘Howard, I owe you money.’” Prinze jokingly agreed, saying, “OK.”

Stern wagered $1 million that they wouldn’t make it. Well, it’s been more than 10 years, and Michelle Gellar is ready to cash in.

If Stern makes the same prediction about Zendaya (Michelle Gellar’s pick for the next Buffy) and Tom Holland, you can count down the days until they get hitched.

