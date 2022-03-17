A Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot was announced in 2018. That was also the last time we heard about the Buffy reboot. The “new take” on the WB/UPN series that ran for seven seasons was set to be “contemporary and build on the mythology of the original,” this time with a Black actress as Buffy, but that was before creator Joss Whedon faced abuse allegations from Justice League star Ray Fisher, “threatened” the career of Gal Gadot, and “obliterated his career” in an interview with New York magazine. Buffy and Angel star Charisma Carpenter also said that Whedon “has a history of being casually cruel. He has created hostile and toxic work environments since his early career. I know because I experienced it first-hand. Repeatedly.”

If Buffy does get a reboot, it will likely be without Whedon’s involvement (like how The Conners continued without Roseanne). But it will have Sarah Michelle Gellar’s support:

Interviewed for the new book Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts, Gellar was asked by author Evan Ross Katz about the constant reboot talk. The actress said she would support a reboot if it happened, explaining that the ending to the original series left the door open for exploration of other slayers.

Who does she think should play the Slayer? “I vote Zendaya,” Gellar said. She can battle figurative demons on Euphoria, and literal demons on Buffy. It’s a natural fit.

You can purchase Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts here.

(Via ScreenRant)